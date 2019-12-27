In November, Jeremiah Connelly was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Council Bluffs native Jeanna Wilcoxen.
Wilcoxen, 22, was a mother who was raised in Council Bluffs and attended Wilson Middle School and Thomas Jefferson High School.
In the fall of 2018, Connelly, 40, kidnapped, raped and killed Wilcoxen and dumped her body in a ravine near Fremont, Nebraska. He was arrested a few days later after stealing a car and told Omaha police he didn’t know why they were worried about a “petty-ass auto theft when you should be worried about someone’s life” -- essentially, confessing to the crime.
In June 2018, the Nebraska Board of Parole voted to let Connelly out of prison, even though he had not completed a violence-reduction program the Parole Board had wanted him to complete. Even though the Parole Board chairwoman, who did not attend the hearing, put a note in his file saying Connelly would not be a good candidate for parole.
Connelly had been convicted of attempted kidnapping, robbery, third-degree arson and second-degree assault, stemming from a string of crimes in May 2005, including threatening a female runner.
The five-member board granted Connelly parole with the minimum three votes. He had served 12 years in prison and would have been automatically released Nov. 23.
Connelly was paroled and three months after the board’s June vote, authorities said, Connelly killed Wilcoxen. Officials had said Connelly planned to do the same thing in 2005 to the female runner.
“You, Jeremiah Connelly, have no soul,” Douglas County District Judge Shelly Stratman said. “Jeanna Wilcoxen was a beloved soul who had a son and was working to become the mother she knew she could be.”
Stratman noted in November that Wilcoxen’s brother is raising her now 5-year-old son, Jace.
— The BH News Service contributed to this report.
