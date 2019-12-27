Javon Jennings was sentenced to 50 years in prison on April 22, by fourth Judicial District Court Judge Richard Davidson for his Feb. 15 conviction for manslaughter and child endangerment causing the death of 16-month-old Jazlynn Harshbarger.
Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber asked the judge to consider the defendant’s criminal history and set a minimum mandatory sentence of 30% to 70%. He said Jennings had been sent to Woodward as a juvenile and, as an adult; had been convicted of burglary, theft and going armed with intent, which resulted in his probation being revoked and Jennings being sent to prison. After 1 ½ months of freedom, he was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm and, four months later, Jazlynn was dead.
Wilber described the “horrific injuries” Jazlynn had suffered, including fractured ribs, a fractured femur and injuries to the scalp and liver.
“Jazlynn was brutally beaten, she suffered for hours before she died, while the defendant callously had sex and smoked pot,” he said. “I can hardly imagine a worse ending for a 16-month-old girl.”
Wilber asked for the maximum sentence or almost the maximum so that it was clear the court took the combination of manslaughter and child endangerment resulting in death seriously.
Jennings named several family members, one by one, and said he was sorry they would not be able to hold Jazlynn, watch her grow up or give her presents: “I never wanted you to go through this,” he said. “I did not murder Jazlynn.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.