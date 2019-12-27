William Josephtong Dut, 35, was found dead wrapped in a sheet near South Ninth Street and Second Avenue just before 9 a.m. Oct. 28.
David Kang of Ames said he spoke with his cousin, Dut, the week before his body was found and everything seemed fine.
“He was a very kind man,” Kang said. “He liked to help people a lot.”
A friend posted this of Dut on Facebook: “This news absolutely breaks my heart. I will miss hearing your ‘see you tomorrow best friend’ everyday when you get off work.”
On Nov. 26, police reported that Dubol Koat, 36, was arrested and charged for first-degree murder in the Dut’s death, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department.
Koat and Dut were allegedly roommates.
— BH News Service contributed to this report.
