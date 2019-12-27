Adam Angeroth had a passion for entertaining, cooking, science-fiction books and making people look great.
He had a career as a cosmetologist, though his mother, Maryann Farrell, said it was more of a calling for him.
Angeroth was killed in January, found dead at the age of 38 in his apartment by Farrell and his landlord. Four suspects were convicted of the crime.
Angeroth was found dead in his apartment at 35 N. First Street on Jan. 24. No one had seen him for several days. An autopsy revealed signs of blunt force trauma and knife wounds to Angeroth’s body.
Nicholas Haner, 20, of Harlan; Liam Stec, 21, of Omaha; and Ryan McDonald, 25, of Glenwood, were each sentenced to 50 years in prison by Fourth Judicial District Judge Michael Hooper after pleading guilty to second-degree murder charges. Xavier Smith-Catchings, 16, of Omaha, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges and was sentenced to 10 to 50 years for his part in the murder.
According to court records, Haner thought that Angeroth had him arrested on Jan. 18, which, according to Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber, was unfounded.
“There was a belief that (Angeroth) had been involved with getting (Haner) arrested on an unrelated charge,” Wilber said. “That just did not happen.”
Smith-Catchings was 15 at the time of the crime. Iowa’s mandatory minimums don’t apply to juveniles — even when they are charged as adults.
It was the unique role Smith-Catchings played in the murder of Angeroth, as well as the investigation that followed, which led to a sort of compromise. Wilber said Smith-Catchings was complicit in the acts that led to Angeroth’s death. He threw the first punch before holding Angeroth down as the other three men beat and stabbed him, according to Wilber.
But he was also the only suspect to cooperate with investigators, Wilber said.
“Defendants minimize their involvement,” Wilber said. “(Smith-Catchings) didn’t. The reality is, we wouldn’t know that information if it wasn’t for him coming clean. That is why we agreed to the deal we did for him.”
“This morning it occurred to me, and I kind of believe this came from Adam, to let you know that you build your life one choice at a time,” Farrell told Smith-Catchings in court. “My wish for you is that you will use these next years as an opportunity to learn, and to grow and to prepare to enter society again as a new man. Because remember, that in some ways, you are living now for two people, not just for yourself.”
When given a chance to address the Angeroth family during their sentencings, Haner, Stec and McDonald said nothing. Smith-Catchings spoke up.
“To the family of the victim, I truly am sorry for the acts I committed and everything that happened within that day,” Smith-Catchings said. “I truly am sorry. It really is hard for me to digest what I’ve done.”
Angeroth had many passions and was a graduate of St. Albert High School, Farrell said. He loved reading science-fiction and fantasy books, entertaining others and cooking what his mother called “unique” recipes paired with great presentation.
He acted on the stage, sang in choir for school and church, and was always open to trying new things or going to new destinations.
