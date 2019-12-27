The sentencing of Dustin Young, who owned a hunting dog training company in Hancock where dozens of abused, dead or missing dogs were found in May 2018 sparked a debate of Iowa’s animal cruelty laws.
After pleading guilty in November to animal neglect charges, Young was sentenced in court February to 30 days in jail, a work release program, restitution and two years of probation.
Of the 36 counts of animal neglect charges he faced, all but 12 were dismissed.
Young faced a maximum of about three years in jail and thousands of dollars in fines. Pottawattamie County Assistant Attorney Jennifer Benson requested Young be given the maximum sentence, as did the victims in their impact statements. Judge Scott Strait noted the anguish of the victims in his sentencing but chose an alternative to the maximum.
“Can I trade the money for more jail time? I don’t need the money,” one of the victims said to Strait as he left the courtroom.
Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber spoke with reporters afterward. He said animal neglect and abuse laws in Iowa — and the scope of the case itself — were frustrating for the victims and prosecution.
At the time, Wilber mentioned he recently spoke with a Iowa state senator — who he did not name — about possibly introducing a bill in the legislature to toughen punishments for such crimes.
“Iowa is one of the worst states in terms of animal abuse charges,” Wilber said.
In April, Clifford Gustin, was sentenced to pay a $350 after authorities found out he “placed” a lightbulb into his dog’s vagina, according to Chief Animal Control Officer Galen Barrett’s report.
“Getting any jail time in these cases is rare. Until there is more outcry for harsher laws, it won’t change,” Wilber said, regarding that case.
Barrett said he also views the cruelty laws in the state as inadequate.
“I don’t agree with it, both as an animal control officer or as a human being,” Barrett said. “There are limitations as far as the ramifications go. This isn’t a judge’s fault, it starts at the capitol.”
Later in the year, President Donald Trump signed into law a federal ban on animal cruelty called the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act, outlawing purposeful crushing, burning, drowning, suffocation, impalement or other violence causing “serious bodily injury” to animals. Violations could result in a fine and up to seven years’ imprisonment.
Regarding Iowa’s laws, the Legislature is set to debate a bill in January (House File 737) that would assume felony charges for animal torture under Iowa Code 717B, which deals with domestic animals like cats and dogs.
The bill would have exemptions for humane euthanasia, euthanasia via court order, hunting wild animals, protection from injury and property damage and research.
Sen. Dan Dawson, a Republican who represents most of Council Bluffs in the Iowa Legislature, said after years of bills dying before reaching the full Senate or House, he expects animal cruelty laws to come to the forefront in 2020.
— News Editor Mike Brownlee and Hannah Knowles and Katie Mettler of the Washington Post contributed to this report.
