Fundraising during a pandemic can get a little hairy.
Micah House executive director Jaymes Sime found this out in May when the local nonprofit was one of eight chosen as a 2020 recipient of Mustaches for Kids Omaha.
They had applied for the fundraiser for the past four years and were excited to be selected, according to Sime.
“We always thought because of the location and because of the name Mustaches for Kids Omaha, we might be a long shot; although we serve a lot of children and families from Omaha,” he said.
In a typical year, Mustaches for Kids Omaha sponsors one nonprofit.
This year eight organizations including: Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands, Micah House, Red Dawgs, Smart GEN Society, Kids Can Community Center and HETRA worked together and set a record of raising $762,535.
Sime also participated in the fundraiser as a “grower” and individually collected the seventh highest amount raising $15,486.36 for Micah House.
“Grower” was the term used for volunteers growing a mustache to fundraise through their personal and professional networks. He was one of over 300 growers growing a mustache for kids charities.
During May growers grabbed attention with acts like naming their mustaches, giving challenges and A LOT of communication through text, social media, e-mail and more.
In Sime’s case he named his mustache Tenuous Tuft, figuring it would be bad.
One challenge he gave on May 15, a Friday, was for people to donate to Tenuous Tuft by 8 p.m. that evening. If donors reached $500 he would shave one lightning bolt into his hair, $1,000 two lightning bolts and $3,000 would mean a bowl cut.
That day, he raised over $500 but under $1,000. On Sunday he shared a video of himself using a razor to shear the promised lightning bolt.
“People have their own individual things they do like that. The month of fundraising was full of surprises,” Sime said. “May was really busy for Micah House.”
It was estimated Micah House will receive $70 to $80 thousand from the Mustaches for Kids Omaha fundraiser. Those funds would go toward supporting general operations to keep normalcy if joblessness continues to rise.
“This year has played out unlike any other year,” he said. “If for some reason our fall fundraiser is impacted…we’ll need those funds for general operations to keep serving people like we have even during the midst of a pandemic.”
Sime said he’s thankful for the support financially of reaching $15,486.36, as well as for the support in Micah House’s Mission of assisting families and women experiencing homelessness.
