For area residents who enjoy an “eat, drink and be merry” lifestyle, 2019 was a good year in Council Bluffs.
The Porch, a tribute to Jodi Schuning’s grandparents, opened in mid-June at 2327 S. 24th St. Serving mostly comfort food and burgers, the No. 1 seller on the menu turned out to be mac and cheese with steak bites.
Opened temporarily for the RAGBRAI weekend in July, Em & Liv’s Hard Bean Coffee is now a permanent fixture in the lobby of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce building in the 100 block of West Broadway.
Named after owners’ Nathan Juza and Maggie Smith-Juza’s children, Smith-Juza is the full-time operator of the shop that is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
After more than two decades as a barber shop, Jerry Schmitz moved his business at 1114 Woodbury Ave. two doors up the hill to 1040 Woodbury Ave. in August to make way for a new Taco Bell restaurant.
The new Taco Bell is now open.
Also in August, area residents saw the opening of Jefferson’s Lounge, an extension of Lincoln’s Pub, which opened last year.
Owners Jon Nelson and Ryan Mann said Lincoln’s Pub and Jefferson’s Lounge are connected by an entryway but differ in atmosphere.
Lincoln’s Pub was arranged as a full-service restaurant with a larger menu and a wide range of drinks. Jefferson’s Lounge offers a unique mix between a sports bar and cocktail lounge, with a large range of different drinks and smaller menu.
The owners chose to add oven-baked pizza to Jefferson’s Lounge after seeing that was one food Council Bluffs was “lacking.”
For those more into “DIY” meals, the Rustic Cuts Butcher Shop opened at 501 Veterans Memorial Highway.
All of the meat sold at Rustic Cuts comes from local farms: Larson Family Farms, owned by Rick and Sheryl Larson; and Louis Farms, owned by Jake and Kristie Driver. The foursome owns Rustic Cuts.
The idea to distribute came years ago when the owners saw no companies provided fresh product within 200 miles.
The Dock Bar and Grill, formerly Lighthouse Lounge, at 401 Veterans Memorial Highway, was officially welcomed to the Council Blffs community with a ribbon cutting in late October.
Owned by Joe and Nellie Disalvo and Lee and Trisha Gillespie, the Dock features homestyle food “that’s like home but better.”
