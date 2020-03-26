CORRECTION
Because of a miscommunication between the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Rep. Cindy Axne’s office, an incorrect dollar amount was listed for assistance to a Council Bluffs health clinic. The $200,000 in grants from the the department to 3rd District, which includes Council Bluffs, is more than $200,000, with $56,558 going to All Care Health Center in Council Bluffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.