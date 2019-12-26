You could call 2019 a year of seemingly constant changes for those driving on Interstates 29 and 80 in Council Bluffs. And the end is still several years in the future.
After more than a decade of construction along the overlapping segments of Interstates 80 and 29 through Council Bluffs, motorists in 2019 began navigating a new type of freeway. The changes were accompanied by a seemingly endless series of closings and detours that allowed construction workers to make needed changes to accommodate the redesigned interstate system in the city.
In March, the Iowa Department of Transportation opened the westbound lanes of what IDOT officials termed a “novel” dual, divided freeway designed to improve traffic flow and motorist safety along a three-mile corridor through Council Bluffs.
The dual, divided freeway — the first in the region — separates interstate through-traffic from local traffic in three and three lane configurations. Motorists on the three local westbound lanes were able to exit at various points while those on the three westbound express lanes do not have exits in the three-mile corridor.
Much of the eastbound dual freeway, which opened in mid-August, utilized the three and three-lane configuration.
The dual, divided concept is designed to reduce crashes caused in part by traffic that previously had to merge between tightly-spaced interchanges. Studies predict a reduction in crashes of about 21% annually once the Council Bluffs dual lanes are in service.
Anytime a crash does occur and traffic begins to back up, authorities will be able to open special gates and allow vehicles to move from the freeway into the local lanes.
The dual, divided freeway is part of a massive reconstruction project sparked by a needs study completed in 1999. Reconstruction, which has an overall price tag of about $1.6 billion, began in 2006.
A traffic increase of more than 60% is predicted by 2030, when an estimated 130,000 vehicles a day are expected to travel on the Council Bluffs interstate segment.
Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in 2024. Other remaining work includes finishing the eastern interchange of I-80 and I-29 and the reconstruction of the I-480 interchange between Council Bluffs and Omaha.
