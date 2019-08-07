Very soon drivers in Council Bluffs will have more options for travel within the I-80 eastbound/I-29 southbound segment of the dual, divided freeway. In the coming weeks, Iowa DOT anticipates opening newly constructed lanes of the dual, divided freeway.
Prior to the traffic shift, a series of overnight closures will be needed to allow construction crews to install overhead signs and pavement markings on both eastbound I-80 and southbound I-29. Specific dates and details are subject to weather conditions and will be announced through 511ia.org, press releases and social media.
The dual, divided freeway design will physically separate through traffic on I-80 from local traffic on I-29 destined for Council Bluffs. Drivers wanting to travel to destinations within Council Bluffs will need to choose Local lanes to access exits at 24th Street and the South Expressway. Drivers wanting to travel without stopping in Council Bluffs should choose Express lanes.
The Iowa DOT encourages motorists to plan ahead, avoid distractions, follow signs and use caution while becoming accustomed to new traffic patterns.
For notifications, please visit 511ia.org and sign up for real time traffic alerts. Additional information can be found at CouncilBluffsInterstate.IowaDOT.gov. You can also contact the program office at 712-216-3339 or info@CouncilBluffsInterstate.com.
