Vanessa and Emmons and Omar Saxen Clark of Harlan are the parents of a girl named Brookelyn Nicole Saxen, born Jan. 29 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Samantha Baldwin and Sharif Nazir of Council Bluffs are the parents of a boy named Ameer Hamza Leo Nazir, born Jan. 30 at CHI Health Mercy Hospital.
KayLee and Alex Donnelly of Shenandoah are the parents of a boy named Brantley Jaroam Donnelly, born Jan. 30 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Norita and James Cairney of Shelby are the parents of a girl named Gerilyn Casey Cairney, born Jan. 30 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Brandie and Eutimio Almazan, Jr. of Council Bluffs are the parents of a boy named Dallas Lee Almazan, born Jan. 31 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Amber Johnson of Council Bluffs is the parent of a boy named Christian Lee Johnson, born Feb. 3 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Emily LaRock and John Kimpston of Sidney are the parents of a boy named Maverick Charles Eugene Kimpston, born Feb. 5 at CHI Health Mercy Hospital.
Riki Vincent and Alex LaMarr of Council Bluffs are the parents of a girl named Era Marie LaMarr-Vincent, born Feb. 5 at CHI Health Mercy Hospital.
Darian Mills and Colby Clarken of Ezira are the parents of a girl named Nellie Karlene Clarken, born Feb. 6 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Daize and Paul Pontow of Emerson are the parents of a boy named Cohen Royce Pontow, born Feb. 8 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Kristen and Coty Hansen of Council Bluffs are the parents of a boy named Miles Jimmie Dustin Hansen, born Feb. 9 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Lindsey Grant and Nicholas Moore of Council Bluffs are the parents of a girl named Athena Frances Moore, born Feb. 10 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Chastain Moyer and Antonio Correa, Jr. of Council Bluffs are the parents of a girl named Clara Lynn Marie Correa, born Feb. 10 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Jenna Dunn and Cupertino Ramos of Council Bluffs are the parents of a boy named Daemon Evander Ramos Dunn, born Feb. 11 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Kylene Judd and Brandon Goff of Council Bluffs are the parents of a boy named Braxtyn Michael Wesley Goff, born Feb. 12 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Jennalee and Kyle Hough of Treynor are the parents of a girl named Faithlynn Grace Hough, born Feb. 13 at CHI Health Mercy Hospital.
Amanda Woodrich and Tony Martin of Council Bluffs are the parents of a girl named Riley Ray Woodrich-Martin, born Feb. 14 at CHI Health Mercy Hospital.
