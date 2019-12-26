This year started out snowy — REALLY snowy, as winter storm after winter storm pummeled the region, dumping inch after inch of snow on the ground through the end of February.
Schools (including Iowa Western) canceled classes — a lot — and public works crews in every community in southwest Iowa had their hands full cleaning roadways and treating the streets. Speaking of roadways, the winter snowfall wreaked havoc on drivers as well.
Then, within the first two weeks of March, the temperature tables shifted, going from cold to warm enough (combined with rain) to melt the more than 12 inches of snow on the ground, causing the first of the widespread flooding that would affect Pottawattamie, Harrison and Mills Counties off and on for most of the year. Frozen ground conditions created higher runoff than normal, and river levels rose more rapidly compared to normal high water and flooding events.
On March 12, emergency officials prepared for river flooding caused by heavy rain and melting snow as a disaster emergency declaration was authorized in southwest Iowa. At the time, Pottawattamie County Emergency Management said the flood event “has historic potential.”
“There are many variables in this scenario that will impact the river levels,” Doug Reed, director of Pottawattamie County Emergency Management, said in March. “With existing snow pack, frozen ground, and varying ranges of potential rainfall this event could go either way.”
The declaration for disaster emergency was issued for Avoca, Hancock, Oakland, Carson, Macedonia, Council Bluffs and unincorporated areas of the county. Pottawattamie County Conservation relocated the buffalo herd at Botna Bend Park to a safer location while moving the elk herd to a higher elevation within the park.
By mid-March, residents of the Valley View Estates apartments in Council Bluffs were asked to voluntarily evacuate as the Mosquito Creek rose out of its banks. A rural Pottawattamie County family was evacuated from their home north of Crescent on the evening of March 13. Council Bluffs Fire Chief Justin James said Crescent firefighters were unable to get to the home of Aaron Thompson near the junction of Iowa Highway 183 and Coldwater Road because of rising water from nearby Pidgeon Creek that covered the road. Council Bluffs firefighters took the department’s hovercraft to the area and were able to remove three children and two adults from the home.
James said one of his firefighters who assisted with the evacuation said the couple’s three children “were really happy to get out of the house” because water was coming in through heating ducts on the floor.
In Missouri Valley, the Boyer River crested, forcing many residents to evacuate their homes. Several trailers loaded with family belongings could be seen heading west from town. Two blocks from flooding Willow Creek, longtime residents Dave and Georgia Johnson loaded clothes and a few supplies in the back of their pickup truck.
Flooding caused school closures and student dismissals all over southwest Iowa. Crescent Elementary was closed March 14 because of road closures caused by flooding. In Fremont-Mills Community School District, Superintendent Jeff Gute sent out an email message stating that a bus would not run to Randolph.
“Students that are on the East side of the West Nishnabotna River will be excused,” he said at the time.
Missouri Valley Community Schools were closed as many families were evacuated due to flooding. At Lewis Central Middle School, water has been seeping in through the floor in a basement classroom, Principal Jim Dermody said. In Council Bluffs, one bus had difficulty getting to Longfellow Elementary around flooded streets. Parents were advised to take College Road to drop students off at College View Elementary because of closures on Valley View Drive.
South of the metro area, the the first day of school in the Hamburg Community School District featured some empty desks.
The district, hammered by spring flooding, started classes in August with about 20% fewer students.
“We lost 200 homes, and there’s just nowhere for families to come back to,” Superintendent Mike Wells said at the time.
In the Glenwood Community School District, 144 students from Pacific Junction were displaced.
Numerous parts of Interstates 29, 80, 680 and other roads were closed along various points near Crescent, Minden, Missouri Valley and Council Bluffs. In addition, U.S. Highway 30 was closed in both directions between Missouri Valley and Dunlap.
Recovery continues. The state continues work on Interstate 29. The Council Bluffs City Council and Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors this week took the first steps toward a possible buyout of flood-damaged properties.
— Joe Dejka of the BH News Service contributed to this report.
