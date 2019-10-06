The TS Community Foundation and new affiliate partner Pottawattamie County Community Foundation will host its third annual educational retreat for nonprofits on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
The workshop, hosted at The Palace Event Center just outside Treynor, will be geared toward nonprofit professionals focused on planning giving and working with benefactors. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. with a light breakfast and lunch also included.
The annual workshop hosted by TS Community Foundation launched in 2017 to help build on the educational resources for local nonprofits and engage the surrounding communities.
The event will feature a panel discussion and a featured presentation from Iowa West Foundation President and CEO Pete Tulipana.
“Strong nonprofits are the backbone of our communities. The partnership between nonprofits and philanthropy is an essential one to create and sustain a service delivery system that every community must have,” Tulipana said. “That partnership requires both parties to approach the relationship with respect and a willingness to understand the restraints and the possibilities that each bring to the partnership.”
The cost to attend is $25 per person, with the majority of the ticket costs pooled to create a collective donation to the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation Southwest Iowa Mental Health & Substance Abuse Fund.
Space is still available for the workshop.
“Our area nonprofit partners are the cornerstone of our community, helping to create lasting change and positive results for families and individuals in the areas they serve. That is the reason supporting the work of our nonprofit partners is of paramount importance to both the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation and the TS Community Foundation,” Pottawattamie County Community Foundation President Donna Dostal said. “We are excited to provide this learning opportunity geared at helping our area agencies learn from the experts on how to best leverage estate and legacy giving.”
Schedule of events:
• 8:30-9:00 a.m. – Coffee & Contacts
• 9:00-9:15 a.m. — Welcome, Mick Guttau, president of TS Community Foundation, and Donna Dostal, president and CEO of Pottawattamie County Community Foundation.
• 9:15-10:00 a.m. – Featured Presentation: Pete Tulipana, president and CEO of Iowa West Foundation,
Lessons Learned from the Two Worlds as CEO of a Nonprofit to CEO of Funding Nonprofits: The Road to Sustainability with Economic and Community Impact.
• 10:00-10:15 a.m. – Break
• 10:15-11:30 a.m. – Panel Discussion
Planned Giving Strategies and Sustainability Pathways
• Pete Tulipana, president and CEO, Iowa West Foundation; Judy Davis, fundraising consultant; Stacey Goodman, Iowa foundations director at Omaha Community Foundation; Daniel Fischer, estate attorney, Kohorst & Fischer Law Firm, PLLC; moderator, Lisa Fox, President of Fox Creek Fundraising.
• 11:30-11:45 a.m. – Table Discussion
Today’s takeaways and how you can implement planned giving
• 11:45 a.m. — 12:15 p.m. – Lunch
• 12:15-12:25 p.m. — SHARE Omaha Giving Tuesday Feature, Marjorie Maas, executive director SHARE Omaha
• 12:25 — 12:30 p.m. – Adjourn and Closing Comments from Mick Guttau and Donna Dostal
To purchase tickets go to bit.ly/2pGWst5.
