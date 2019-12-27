A Council Bluffs woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting another woman in the face.
Jessica Elvins, 39, stood trial in the matter in March and was convicted of felony willful injury causing serious injury for shooting Tammy Smart in the face on Dec. 13, 2018.
Council Bluffs Police said Elvins shot Smart, 57, at a home near Avenue A and 28th Street.
“The offender, Jessica Elvins, told the initial officer on scene that she had shot Smart,” the police report stated.
Three witnesses said Elvins and Smart were in a verbal disturbance “over an unknown issue.”
“After Elvins and Smart were separated, Elvins went upstairs to her bedroom, while Smart stayed in the living room,” according to the report.
Smart went upstairs to Elvins’ bedroom, and the witnesses heard Smart yelling for help, police reported. Smart was found on the floor of the bedroom with a single gunshot wound to the head.
The firearm that was used was found in Elvins’ bedroom, police said.
Smart was able to tell police after being taken to the hospital that Elvins had shot her. Smart was later released from the hospital.
During the trial, Elvins’ attorney, David Brooks, argued the defendant shot Smart in self-defense after an argument at the house escalated.
“Jessica did not want to kill Tammy Smart, she was in fear for her life,” Brooks said.
Smart’s medical records were entered into evidence. The records showed the bullet, from a .22 caliber handgun, entered her nose and fragmented in her skull. Smart’s right optic nerve was severed, causing permanent blindness in her right eye.
Elvins was sentenced to 10 years in prison at a sentencing hearing in June. Ten years was the maximum sentence for the offense.
