A former Abraham Lincoln High School band director is scheduled to go to trial for two counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee, a Class D felony, on Jan. 14, 2020 in Pottawattamie County District Court.
Frederick “Mark” Mendell was arrested on warrant on April 25, 2019 at his residence after an investigation by the Council Bluffs Police Department into allegations of an inappropriate relationship between Mendell and a 17-year-old female student. He posted bond for $10,000 on April 26 and was released.
By the time of his arrest, the student had graduated. A no-contact order was issued on May 2.
If convicted, Mendell could be sentenced to probation or up to five years in prison for each count, Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber said.
Assistant Pottawattamie County Attorney James Burger is the prosecutor for the case.
Council Bluffs Community School District placed Mendell on administrative leave on March 20 after allegations surfaced and requested an investigation by law enforcement. The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education accepted his resignation on April 9.
“In the Council Bluffs Community Schools, we take all allegations and reports very seriously and will not tolerate any misconduct of this nature,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said after the investigation concluded.
Police said Mendell and the student had exchanged messages professing their love for each other. The student reportedly told a detective that she and Mendell had gone on an overnight college visit together and slept in the same hotel room. She also allegedly told police that their relationship had been sexual in nature and that some of the sex acts had taken place inside the high school while she was a student and he was her band director.
While 16 is the legal age of consent in Iowa, state law prohibits school employees from having any sexual contact with students, regardless of the age of the student.
Mendell filed a written plea of not guilty on June 10. His trial was originally scheduled for June 24 but has been postponed several times.
Reached earlier this month, his attorney, Joseph J. Hrvol, said he does not comment on pending litigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.