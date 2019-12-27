In August, Blake Edward Cooper, 50, a Harlan and former Denison resident, who was found to be in possession of materials for making explosives and methamphetamine, and who claimed to have 30 guns, was ordered to be detained by Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Helen C. Adams.
The charge listed in the criminal complaint is possession of a firearm while being an unlawful user of a controlled substance.
Adams wrote in her order that the court is concerned about the amount and type of guns, the bomb-making devices and the threats of violence alleged in the government’s exhibits.
She added that the weight of the evidence is strong.
Law enforcement was alerted to Cooper’s possible possession of explosive materials when a woman who identified herself as his girlfriend told the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office that Cooper had sent her a text message in which he complained about the family law system and wrote that he wanted “collateral damage” resulting in death and injury to police officers and civilians.
He also sent her a photo of a box with the accompanying message: “Package came today. Fifty pounds of ammonia nitrate. Google that.”
Additionally, he forwarded to her an order confirmation email that indicated he had purchased 50 pounds of ammonium nitrate on or about July 25.
Also found at Cooper’s residence were a 9 mm pistol, a 5.56 mm rifle, multiple glass smoking pipes, baggies with white residue, a butane torch and a digital scale.
A preliminary determination was made that the guns were manufactured outside of Iowa so would have had to cross a state line.
Cooper was initially charged in Iowa District Court in Shelby County on July 31 for possession of incendiary or explosive device with intent. That charge was dismissed on Aug. 2 when he was arrested on a federal warrant.
As part of a plea agreement, Cooper pleaded guilty to one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. His sentencing is scheduled for April 2020.
