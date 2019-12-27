An episode of “True Conviction” aired April 16 covered the 2012 disappearance of Macedonia resident Cari Farver and the 2018 murder conviction of Shanna Golyar.
Much of the show was filmed in Macedonia and Council Bluffs.
Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Ryan Avis, Jim Doty and Anthony Kava were interviewed for the show, presenting how they discovered that Golyar killed Farver, her romantic rival, in November 2012.
The deputies worked together to determine that Golyar was behind the mass of emails, texts and fake social media profiles — pretending to be Farver — who mysteriously “disappeared indefinitely from her friends and family.”
Kava said Golyar was using several virtual private networks, proxies and different apps to hide herself, so he created his own code to identify the terabytes of information he needed to build the case against her.
The deputies brought forth enough circumstantial evidence, convincing the jury that she was guilty beyond reasonable doubt with no body, murder weapon or witnesses.
Golyar was sentenced in August to life in a Nebraska prison without parole. Douglas County (Nebraska) Chief Deputy Attorney Brenda Beadle said the case was one of the most “calculated and bizarre” she had ever worked on.
The three deputies started a scholarship fund in Farver’s name through the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation, to be awarded to qualifying Iowa Western Community College students pursuing degrees related to computers. The sum of the scholarship is $1,000 per year. They hope that through donations, they can make the fund solvent for decades to come. For now, they are funding it themselves.
