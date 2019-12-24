Health care services expanded in Council Bluffs this year, with the opening of a new, larger CHI Health Clinic, new dental offices and new technology. Meanwhile, work continued on the new medical office building at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, and a new dental office is in the works on East Pierce Street.
In March, Methodist Jennie Edmundson started using a new da Vinci Xi surgical robot for some procedures. It has now been used for 135 operations at the hospital, said Dr. Joe Poore, director of surgical services. It is used for gall bladder and prostate surgery, hernia repair, bowel resections and other laparoscopic procedures, he said. Nine surgeons have been trained and certified to use the robot. The hospital will soon be getting two obstetrician-gynecologists who will use it to perform hysterectomies.
Advantages include smaller incisions, less bleeding, less need for narcotic pain killers, faster recovery and shorter hospital stays, Poore said. Hospital stays are running about two or three days, he said.
CHI Health opened a new, multi-specialty clinic on June 3, 2019 at 1288 Valley View Drive. The 39,000-square-foot clinic is more than four times the size of the Madison Avenue Clinic it replaced. Dr. Jim Whalen said there wasn’t any room to grow at that site.
The location offers access to specialists in behavioral health, women’s services, pediatrics, urology, dermatology, diabetic education radiology, ultrasound and physical therapy, as well as primary care, and has an on-site pharmacy.
St. Albert High School graduate Jessica Gradoville opened Western Iowa Periodontics and Implant Dentistry in August at 1851 Madison Ave., Suite 726. The CB Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting on Oct. 16.
As a periodontist, Gradoville specializes in working on the jawbone and gums. Services include comprehensive periodontal exams, deep cleaning, implant placement, extractions, ridge prevention, crown lengthening, frenectomy, biopsy, 3-D Cone Beam, ridge or sinus augmentations and others.
Also in August, Nate Wiechmann, owner of Pottawattamie County Sports and Family Chiropractic in Oakland, which he opened in 2016, began seeing patients through Strada Healthcare, a primary care practice at 928 Valley View Drive in Council Bluffs. Strada gives patients unlimited access to providers for a flat monthly fee.
In November, Omaha Oral Surgery opened a Council Bluffs location at 3265 S. 24th St. in The Marketplace. The practice plans to hold an open house in January.
Meanwhile, Methodist Health System continued work on its new, 60,000-square-foot medical office building just across East Pierce Street from Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Work began in early October to convert the former bank building at 1230 E. Pierce St. into a dental office. Dentist Michael Rensch purchased the property in June and plans to move his officer there from its current location at 1601 McPherson Ave. sometime in 2020.
