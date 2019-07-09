Martha Goedert, family nurse practitioner and certified nurse midwife at Metro OB/GYN, has been helping mothers and babies in the Omaha-Council Bluffs area — and around the world — for 20 years.
“It gives me joy wherever I am to work with families who want to have healthy babies and healthy lives,” she said.
Goedert has served patients at Metro’s offices at CHI Health Mercy and its former office at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs and its office at CHI Health Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha. The practice also has an office in Denison.
Outside the office, Goedert has gone on many humanitarian missions to Africa and South America.
“Metro OB/GYN has been so gracious in letting me take these leave times,” she said.
Goedert recently returned from Ethiopia after teaching a semester of classes at Bahir Dar University in the city of Bahir Dar, a regional capital. Her mission there was to “build capacity” by helping students earn their doctoral degrees and prepare to become the next generation of professors, she said.
“These students always show up for class, and they know it’s a privilege to be educated,” she said.
Besides teaching, she also helped with research and practiced in a clinic there, Goedert said.
“The clinical is important … Everything is based on relationships,” she said.
The clinic was extremely busy, Goedert said.
“We had 30 births a day and 1,000 patients every day for triage,” she said.
Trying to handle that load was a team of 30 physicians and 12 nurses/midwives, Goedert said.
“Because of the overburdened health care system with a level of disparity in access to health care, you have women dying of preventable causes,” she said.
The leading causes of death for mothers before, during or after delivery are postpartum hemorrhage and preeclampsia or eclampsia, Goedert said. By mentoring student doctors, she helped them provide a “safe, compassionate, caring experience for those women,” she said.
Goedert has also done humanitarian work in Kenya and Tanzania and especially Haiti, which she has visited as many as 15 times.
“When I am working globally, I see a lot of deaths that would be preventable,” she said. “Conversely, you see a lot of miracles, too. You see a lot of the premature preterm babies survive because of simple measures.
“My big role in all of these places in the Global South (underserved nations) was to teach resuscitation skills,” Goedert said. “The first leading cause of babies dying in the Global South is asphyxia.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics, in collaboration with the World Health Organization, has launched an initiative called Helping Babies Breathe that seeks to address this problem. The emphasis is on making sure the baby is breathing or ventilated with a bag and mask within one minute, according to the Health Newborn Network website. The Golden Minute, as it is called, includes steps that should be taken immediately after birth to check the baby and stimulate breathing.
Goedert grew up on a farm in Missouri and earned degrees as a nurse and nurse practitioner at the University of Vermont. She later completed a doctorate in health education at the University of Utah, where she also served on the faculty. She also helped write curriculum for Seattle University.
Initially, she worked with a vulnerable population on a Navajo reservation, she said.
“You learn to anticipate and work really hard at prevention,” she said.
Goedert started practicing at Metro in 1999 and spent some time a few years later introducing services at Charles Drew Health Center in Omaha. In 2005, she made her first trip to Haiti.
She has also spent a year in Tanzania, where she taught at the University of Dadoma in the city of the same name.
Goedert, who teaches at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and her husband, James, a professor at the Durham School of Architectural Engineering and Construction at University of Nebraska-Lincoln, have visited Haiti together in recent years, and he helped rebuild a school damaged by earthquakes. In August, they plan to travel to Haiti to help build a birthing center with money donated by a Haitian pastor, she said.
“It will be community-built and community-owned,” she said.
The center will give area residents access to “a clean facility with skilled professional, compassionate, educated providers who are able to do a lot with very little equipment — and they’ll save lives,” Goedert said.
