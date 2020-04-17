The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Friday it has been notified of 191 additional positive cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day increase since the pandemic began, for a total of at least 2,332 positive cases in the state.
The state announced four additional deaths, all in eastern Iowa, bringing the state total to 64.
There are an additional 926 negative tests for a total of 19,460 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to IDPH, 183 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized and 1,007 Iowans have recovered.
The state of Iowa has released an updated dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov that will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa. The new dashboard includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county. The state is now providing demographic information that was not previously provided as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.
