The Shamrock Shuffle 5K run/walk is canceled.
Organizer The 712 Initiative announced Thursday the annual event is canceled "out of an abundance of caution" regarding COVID-19.
"We are disappointed to share this news as promoting healthy lifestyles and community engagement is at the core of our nonprofit organization," The 712 Initiative said in a release. We have been monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely, and have determined it is the best interest of the community to cancel an event we anticipate to draw a crowd of more than 600 people."
Jeff Snow with the organization noted the cancellation of sporting events, college classes and other events in the surrounding area and throughout the U.S.
"We would irresponsible to act differently," Snow said.
The organization said the decision to cancel was made after consulting with board members and local health officials, to ensure the health and safety of participants.
"Our goal is to limit the exposure of our neighbors, families and friends and protect the most vulnerable to this illness," the organization said.
Registrants for the 2020 Shamrock Shuffle are invited to still pick up their shirts and mugs at Barley’s Bar from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday. Barley’s Bar and Glory Days will still have food and drink specials for those interested, the release said.
Those registered for the 2020 event will receive a discount for next year’s event.
