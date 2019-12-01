Too bad it wasn’t Cyber Sunday, right?
The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska predicts a 50% chance of snow today before noon, temperatures falling to 28 degrees by 9 a.m.
Wind speeds might reach as fast as 44 mph today, but slowing down to less than 30 tonight.
Monday should be sunny with a of high of 38 degrees and calm winds. Temperatures should rise again Tuesday in the upper 40s.
The weather, according to the National Weather Service:
Today: A 50% chance of snow, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 28 by 9 a.m. Windy, with a north northwest wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 20. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 48.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 30.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 48.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
