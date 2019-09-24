At approximately 9:24 p.m. Monday, Pottawattamie County deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 6 and 340{sup}th{/sup} Street for a motor vehicle accident with injuries.
Upon arrival, deputies located two semi’s — tractor and trailer — and one passenger car involved in the accident. The drivers involved and vehicles were identified as:
Zachary Crombie Presberg, 22, of Appleton, Wisconsin, was eastbound on Highway 6 in a 2015 Toyota Camry. William Zoellner, 26, of Logan, was westbound on Highway 6 in a 2018 Kenworth semi and Scott Dayton, 55, of Missouri Valley was eastbound on Highway 6 in a 2016 Freightliner semi.
The preliminary investigation indicates that Crombie Presberg was attempting to pass Dayton’s semi. While attempting the pass, Zoellner’s semi crested a hill. Crombie Presberg attempted to get back into the eastbound lane behind Dayton’s semi and struck the rear of his trailer. This caused Crombie Presberg to lose control. Zoellner’s semi collided with Crombie Presberg’s car in the passenger side door area. Crombie Presberg was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident remains under investigation.
