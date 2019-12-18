The Omaha MasterSingers are excited to announce open auditions for adult singers 18 and older on Monday, Jan. 6.
“Be a part of our 50th anniversary concert season and join this dynamic group of performers just in time to begin rehearsals for our spring concert,” the MasterSingers said in a release, noting the concert is, “An Evening of Broadway Legend Stephen Sondheim.”
Open auditions for adult singers 18 and older will be held at 7 p.m. on Jan. 6 at First Central Congregational Church, 421 South 36th St., Omaha. All interested parties are welcome to audition and no experience is necessary to sing with the MasterSingers.
“All you need is enthusiasm and a love of music,” the group said in the release. “Interested singers will attend our first rehearsal of 2020 to get a feel for our style, our rehearsal process and our ensemble, then audition during our break for our artistic director.”
Singers are asked to prepare a selection of any song in any style, sheet music is appreciated and an accompanist will be provided.
“No music, no problem,” the group said. “We would still love to hear you and find you a place in our ensemble.”
MasterSingers seeks to develop enduring ensembles for adults and youth which nurture the unique blend of contemporary jazz and pop music through performance, education, and a commitment to excellence, and foster a greater appreciation of music and live performance, accessible to all, in the Greater Omaha Metro Area.
For more information, go to mastersingersomaha.com or email mastersingersomaha@gmail.com.
