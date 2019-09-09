CORRECTION
The 24-by-30 matted and framed picture in Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs’ Building a Foundation auction was donated by photographer Buck Christensen. His name was printed incorrectly in an article in the Sunday issue of The Daily Nonpareil. The Nonpareil regrets the error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.