A would-be robbery attempt was thwarted when the victim noticed the suspect was brandishing a toy gun.
Daniel Kennedy, 35, was arrested in February after an incident in the 700 block of West Washington Street, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department.
Officers were called to the scene around 8:50 a.m., where earlier Kennedy had allegedly approached a couple that were getting into their vehicle. Kennedy pointed what looked like a handgun and began yelling, “Get out of the car,” police reported.
The couple, a man and a woman, started to comply, and when the man exited the vehicle he saw that the gun was a toy and told Kennedy police were on the way.
Kennedy threw a glass bottle and a sweatshirt at the man.
Officers arrived on scene and were able to detain Kennedy. Kennedy’s trial is set to be held in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.