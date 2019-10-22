UPDATE: Council Bluffs Police are searching for a wanted fugitive after the suspect reportedly rammed a police car Tuesday morning and fled the scene by vehicle into Omaha.
On Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., Council Bluffs Police officers were working with federal officers in the 2600 block of Avenue F, looking for a wanted fugitive, Jamie Kennedy, 29, according to a release.
Officers located Kennedy parked in front of another vehicle in a driveway. When confronted, Kennedy allegedly intentionally drove around the parked pickup and rammed a Council Bluffs officer’s car numerous times, police said. The officer was out of his vehicle and was taking cover behind his car at the time.
A "Help an Officer" call was issued and numerous other officers proceeded to the scene. Kennedy was able to drive over a fence and push the officer’s car out of the way, police said. The officer was not injured.
Council Bluffs Police and federal officers pursued the vehicle, which went the wrong way over the Interstate 480 bridge into Omaha. Council Bluffs Police officers exiting at 10th and Dodge Streets did not see the vehicle come off the Douglas Street ramp.
Nebraska law enforcement officers located the vehicle Kennedy had been driving, abandoned near Northridge and Ida Streets in Omaha.
No other officers were injured during the incident. There was significant damage done to a fence on a property in the 2600 block of Avenue F, and to the officer’s car.
Additional warrants are being applied for Kennedy’s arrest stemming from this morning's incident.
Kennedy is 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has numerous tattoos.
Kennedy is considered armed and dangerous. Officers are advising not to approach him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.
-----
Council Bluffs Police were involved in a pursuit Tuesday morning that went into Omaha via Interstate 480.
Preliminary reports indicate a police cruiser may have been hit in the vicinity of 26th and Avenue F prior to the pursuit, but that information has not been confirmed by police.
This story is developing.
