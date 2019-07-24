It’s often said that police officers, firefighters and other first responders rush toward the very situations that most would run from. No greater evidence of the truth of that exists than the events that followed the terrorist attacks on New York City’s Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate again recognized the importance of that tragedy and the impact on the lives of the first responders who unselfishly responded to the attack.
On a 97-2 vote, the Senate gave final legislative approval to a bill ensuring that a victims’ compensation fund related to the Sept. 11 attacks never runs out of money.
The bill, which President Donald Trump is expected to sign, would extend through 2092 a fund created after the 2001 terrorist attacks, essentially making it permanent. The initial $7.4 billion fund is rapidly being depleted, and administrators recently cut benefit payments by up to 70%.
The Congressional Budget Office estimates the House-passed bill would result in about $10.2 billion in additional compensation payments over 10 years, including more than $4 billion for claims already filed.
The collapse of the World Trade Center on 9/11 following the terrorist attacks sent a cloud of dust billowing over Lower Manhattan. Fires burned for weeks. Thousands of construction workers, police officers, firefighters and others spent time working in the soot, often without proper respiratory protection.
In the years since, many have seen their health decline, some with respiratory or digestive-system illnesses, others with illnesses, including cancer that developed as they aged.
More than 40,000 people have applied to the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, which covers illnesses potentially related to being at the World Trade Center site, the Pentagon or Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after the attacks.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said the bill guarantees “once and for all that the heroes who rushed to the towers 18 years ago will no longer have to worry about compensation for their families when they’re gone.”
First responders “won’t have to return to Congress anymore to fight for the compensation they always should have been given,” Schumer said. “They will be able to go home. That’s what they always wanted to do, just take care of themselves and their families.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, like Schumer, hailed passage of the bill, noting the legislation makes “solemn commitments” to firefighters, police officer and other first responders who “rushed selflessly toward the World Trade Center” just moments after the 2001 terrorist attacks began.
“Congress can never repay these men, women and families for their sacrifices,” McConnell said. “But we can do our small part to try and make our heroes whole.”
In the Senate, rancorously divided along party lines, only two GOP senators, Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky, voted against the bill. Lee, who said he did not object to the legislation, wanted to ensure the fund has proper oversight to prevent fraud and abuse. Paul said he was concerned about the bill’s effect on the deficit.
Comedian Jon Stewart, an outspoken advocate for passage of the bill who had criticized Congress for failing to act, said after the vote, “We can never repay all that the 9/11 community has done for our country. But we can stop penalizing them. Today is that day.”
The delay in passage of this legislation is a blight on our history as a nation that has finally been addressed, but it should have happened much sooner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.