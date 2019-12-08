Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said last week following a pair of school shootings earlier in the week that state lawmakers must increase funding for mental health services at the state’s schools.
While it seems a common-sense approach at first blush, the governor’s comment marked a significant shift from his past insistence on passing gun control measures that Republican lawmakers refused to consider.
The shootings occurred at Wisconsin high schools about 90 miles apart on Monday and Tuesday. On Tuesday, an Oshkosh Police Department resource officer shot a 16-year-old student after the boy stabbed him at Oshkosh West High School.
The day before, a Waukesha police officer shot a 17-year-old Waukesha South High School student who pointed a pellet gun at another student’s head. Neither of the students who were shot suffered life-threatening injuries at the hands of two veteran officers.
In the wake of the shootings, Evers told The Associated Press he is committed to working with Republicans who control the Legislature to secure additional mental health funding, indicating he’s optimistic because of past GOP support for such funding.
While the governor remains optimistic, the $25 million for children’s mental health programs spread over two years approved by lawmakers this year was well short of the $116 million Evers had requested.
But the disparity was far greater on a pair of gun safety bills Evers had proposed. One of those bills called for universal background checks and the other was a “red flag” proposal that would allow judges to take guns away from people determined to be a risk to themselves or other. Republicans simply refused to debate either of Evers’ proposals.
To date, only 17 states have adopted the so-called red flag laws in various forms, and Republican lawmakers at the state and national level have opposed universal background checks.
Evers, a former state superintendent of schools who worked as a principal, school superintendent and administrator before he was elected governor last year is now hopeful that a focus on mental health services will provide a path toward consensus.
“I’ve heard them talk about mental health issues before — they get it,” Evers said of GOP lawmakers. “At the end of the day, if they listen to the school districts that they represent, those districts can tell them that kids are struggling more than ever before. And there is a need for some really specialized help.”
Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke was enthusiastic about Evers’ call for an emphasis on mental health funding. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said it was good that the governor was focused on what he termed the “real problem.”
While we agree with the Wisconsin Assembly’s GOP leaders that addressing mental health issues is a crucial step in addressing mass shootings, universal background checks and red flag laws are equally crucial steps in addressing the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.