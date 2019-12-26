The Council Bluffs City Council will have two new faces when we hit January.
Chad Hannan won the Nov. 5 Council Bluffs City Council election, followed by fellow newcomer Joe Disalvo and incumbent Roger Sandau.
Hannan finished with 22% of the vote, with Disalvo and Sandau each receiving 20%, according to the Pottawattamie County Auditor’s Office.
On election night Hannan, supply chain manager for Ameristar Casino, said he was “ready to get to work.”
“I’m really appreciative of the people of Council Bluffs, the vote of confidence they gave me. These are big shoes to fill,” he said.
Sandau was followed by challenger Deb Bass. Incumbents Nate Watson and Sharon White rounded out the vote.
The top three thanked their team of family, friends and fellow travelers who helped throughout the campaign.
“Lots of work by a lot of folks to get it done,” said Disalvo, who works as an agent at Smith Davis Insurance. “It was definitely a team effort.”
Sandau, who works for a beef concern and also runs Sandau Bros. Sign Co. with his father, echoed something he said after winning his first term in 2015.
“You surround yourself with good people and you’ll be successful, that holds true,” he said. “I’m excited to continue to serve the community.”
All three mentioned flood prevention and mitigation among a list of the top issues the city will need to continue to tackle. The council will also tackle the final phases of West Broadway reconstruction — a topic that divided the city over the inclusion of medians and played an outsized role in the election.
The win for Hannan comes in his second try at elected office. He finished in third place — with two seats available — in the 2013 City Council race. Disalvo also won on his second try after first running in 2017, where he did not advance past the primary.
Sandau took first place in the 2015 council race, his first run for elected office.
Election Day came on the heels of a campaign that — like the 2017 city election — saw its share of divisiveness both online and offline, with the line generally split among Hannan, Sandau and Disalvo supporters and Watson, White and Bass supporters.
“Candidate support no longer involves hearing diverse ideas from both sides and then aligning yourself in favor of a candidate that best exemplifies your core beliefs,” Mayor Matt Walsh said during the address, hosted by the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce at the Holiday Inn at Ameristar in Council Bluffs.
“Cyberbullying of opposition candidates has become acceptable and all too prevalent. Today’s strategy is to assemble a base group of similarly-minded individuals with some degree of continuity who then can source, distribute and leak biased information,” Mayor Matt Walsh said. “It stems from a belief that the most effective way to effect change and gain voter voter support is through overt and often over-the-top public criticism of the opposition.”
The first City Council meeting of the new year will be on Jan. 13, 2020. The new council members will be sworn in on Jan. 2.
