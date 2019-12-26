In the run-up to the to the 2020 Iowa caucuses, Democratic presidential candidates have made southwest Iowa and Council Bluffs a second home.
Of the field, Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Kamala Harris of California and Cory Booker of New Jersey, Michael Bennet of Colorado, former Vice President Joe Biden, Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, businessman Tom Steyer, former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland, spiritual adviser and author Marianne Williamson and former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro are among the candidates who’ve made a stop in Council Bluffs and/or opened a field office in the city.
Harris and Bullock have since dropped out of the race.
Warren was among the first Democratic presidential potentials to announce her candidacy and made a stop in Council Bluffs in early January.
“All of my adult career has been spent around one central question — what’s happening to working families in America? Why has America’s middle class been hollowed out?” she asked the crowd at The Gathering Room. “The answer is not that people don’t work hard.”
During a speech at Reiver Arena in October, Sanders said, “The greatest obstacle we face is not just Wall Street and drug companies and insurance companies and fossil fuel companies and the prison complex and the military-industrial complex.”
“The greatest obstacle is the (limitations) of our imaginations,” Sanders said. “Now is the time to tell the corrupt wealthy and elite that enough is enough.”
At a November campaign stop in the Buck Snort parking lot, Biden spoke about lowering emissions, shaping the values of the country, strengthening the middle class, and making farmers and ranchers more of a priority.
During a stop in November at Lincoln’s Pub, Yang focused his speech on the automation of farms, manufacturing and the increase of big box retailers using machines instead of humans, and promoted “humanity first.”
In an early October campaign stop, Steyer asked attendees about their experience with the flooding and spoke on his stance on global warming.
“I started 10 years ago, taking on the oil companies of California who were trying to repeal our progressive energy bills,” Steyer said at Barleys. “I’ve beaten tobacco companies 17 times in a row. I closed a billion dollar tax loophole and gave it to public schools.”
At Barleys in Decemeber, Booker’s focus was on a broader sense of the need for love and compassion to guide the country toward the future.
“Most of my friends on the debate stage will say the same thing. We’ve lost elections with better plans,” he told the crowd of about 100 people. “This needs to be a movement election, and that’s why you are so important.”
At Abraham Lincoln High School in November, Buttigieg said, “We need, on one hand, big bold solutions for major problems and a president that can rise to meet those issues.”
“And we need to do it in a way that will leave the country more unified, not less unified,” the candidate said.
The Iowa caucuses will be held on Feb. 3.
To find a polling place go to iwillvote.com.
