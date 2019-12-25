In March, a Colorado man faced misdemeanor charges for throwing water on Iowa Rep. Steve King while the Republican congressman was eating lunch in Fort Dodge.
Blake Gibbins was arrested at the Mineral City Mill and Grill. The 26-year-old from Lafayette, Colorado, was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors. In September, he pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one misdemeanor count of assaulting a member of Congress.
Fort Dodge police said in a news release that Gibbins approached King’s group and asked King who he was. When King replied, Gibbins threw a glass of water on him. Police say others seated at the table also got wet.
King has drawn criticism for racist statements. House Republican leaders this year stripped King of his committee assignments. Still, the nine-term congressman has said he will seek re-election in 2020.
The day he was arrested, a GoFundMe online fundraiser was launched to help cover Gibbins’ defense costs. It raised thousands of dollars.
