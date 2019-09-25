Iowa Western
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Men’s Soccer
Iowa Western 11, Northeast 0
Women’s Golf
Iowa Western at The Crossroads of America, 9 a.m.
Women’s Soccer
Iowa Western 3, Northeast 0
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Volleyball
Iowa Western at Missouri State West Plains, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27
Volleyball
Iowa Western vs. Fort Scott, 4 p.m.
Iowa Western vs. Coffeyville, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Football
Iowa Western at Dodge City, 1 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Iowa Western at Scott, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Iowa Western vs. Dodge City, 9 a.m.
Iowa Western vs. Johnson County, 1 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Iowa Western at Scott, 1 p.m.
NJCAA Football Rankings
Rec Pts Prev
1 Hutchinson (10) 4-0 314 1
2 Butler (6) 5-0 309 2
3 NW Mississippi 4-0 287 3
4 Miss. Gulf Coast 4-0 271 4
5 East Mississippi 3-1 249 5
6 Lackawanna 3-0 234 6
7 Kilgore 4-1 216 10
8 Blinn 4-1 200 12
9 Monroe College 3-0 174 11
10 Georgia Military 4-1 167 14
11 Copiah-Lincoln 3-1 163 8
12 Snow 3-2 139 16
13 Trinity Valley 3-1 134 9
14 Garden City 3-2 108 18
15 Iowa Central 3-2 93 7
16 Hinds 3-1 85 19
17 Jones 2-2 63 13
18 Fort Scott 3-1 50 RV
19 Nassau 3-1 27 RV
20 Mesabi Range 5-0 23 RV
Others Receiving Votes
Record Points Prev
Cisco 3-1 13.0 17
East Central (MS) 3-1 13.0 RV
ASA Brooklyn 3-1 8.0 NR
Independence 2-2 5.0 20
Iowa Western 1-3 3.0 15
Navarro 2-3 3.0 NR
Itasca 4-1 1.0 RV
NJCAA Volleyball Rankings
Rec Pts Prev
1 Polk State (7) 14-0 140 1
2 Navarro 14-0 133 2
3 Miami Dade 13-2 126 3
4 Seward County 11-2 119 4
5 New Mex. Military 17-0 112 5
6 Snow 19-2 105 6
7 Trinity Valley 15-2 98 8
8 Central Florida 12-2 91 9
9 Salt Lake 17-4 80 13
10 Hillsborough 14-2 74 11
11 Blinn 23-1 65 15
12 Indian Hills 16-2 59 10
13 Wallace State 22-0 53 16
14 Iowa Western 8-5 48 17
15 Utah State East. 19-5 45 12
16 Odessa 18-0 40 18
17 St. Petersburg 5-1 28 RV
18 Yavapai 11-2 23 20
19 West. Nebraska 15-5 15 RV
20 Northeastern 10-5 11 19
NJCAA Men’s Soccer Rankings
Rec Pts Prev
1 Monroe College 6-0-0 200 1
2 Tyler 8-0-0 190 2
3 East. Florida St. 5-1-0 180 3
4 Salt Lake 6-0-1 170 4
5 Iowa Western 7-0-0 160 6
6 Essex County 5-0-0 150 NR
7 Pima 5-1-1 140 7
8 Barton 8-0-1 130 14
9 Iowa Lakes 8-1-0 120 11
10 Mercer County 9-1-0 110 5
11 Phoenix 6-2-0 100 12
12 Yavapai 8-2-0 90 8
13 Neosho County 9-1-0 80 16
14 Daytona State 5-2-0 70 9
15 Marshalltown 6-2-0 60 13
16 Blinn 7-2-0 50 20
17 Louisburg 4-0-0 40 17
18 Jefferson (MO) 6-2-1 30 NR
19 CCBC Essex 7-2-0 20 RV
20 Lewis & Clark 5-2-0 10 NR
NJCAA Women’s Soccer Rankings
Rec Pts Prev
1 Monroe (7) 6-0-0 140 1
2 Tyler 6-0-0 133 2
3 East. Florida State 3-0-0 126 3
4 Laramie County 7-0-1 119 4
5 Salt Lake 5-0-1 112 5
6 Snow 7-0-2 105 7
7 Daytona State 3-0-0 97 8
8 Butler 7-2-1 92 6
9 Navarro 6-2-0 82 9
10 Rose State 6-1-1 78 10
11 Lewis & Clark 9-2-0 71 11
12 Seminole St. (OK) 6-0-2 63 12
13 Iowa Western 4-3-0 56 13
14 Monroe CC 5-2-2 49 14
15 LSU Eunice 7-0-1 42 15
16 Indian Hills 9-0-0 36 16
17 Hill 5-2-0 28 17
18 Holmes 9-1-0 19 18
19 Kan. City Kansas 7-1-0 10 19
20 Chandler-Gilbert 7-1-0 8 20
Prep Football
Friday, Sept. 27
Urbandale at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at West Des Moines Valley, 7 p.m.
Creston at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
St. Albert at Earlham, 7 p.m.
East Sac County at Treynor, 7 p.m.
MVAOCOU at Underwood
AHSTW at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Tri-Center at Woodbury Central, 7 p.m.
Glenwood at Winterset, 7 p.m.
AP Iowa Prep Football Rankings
Class 4-A
Record Pts Prv
1. WDM Valley (8) 4-0 89 1
2. Cedar Falls (1) 4-0 80 3
3. WDM Dowling 3-1 72 4
4. Fort Dodge 4-0 50 6
5. Ankeny Centennial 3-1 46 2
6. Bettendorf 3-1 45 5
(tie) Southeast Polk 3-1 45 7
8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3-1 36 8
9. Ankeny 2-2 15 10
10. Marshalltown 4-0 5 NR
Others receiving votes: Dubuque Senior 4. Des Moines Roosevelt 3. Davenport North 2. Waterloo West 2. Johnston 1.
Class 3-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Epworth Western Dubuque (5) 4-0 84 1
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3) 4-0 83 2
3. Solon 4-0 69 4
4. Lewis Central (1) 4-0 68 5
5. Eldridge North Scott 3-1 39 3
6. Washington 4-0 37 6
7. Independence 4-0 32 9
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4-0 26 8
9. Norwalk 3-1 20 10
10. Dallas Center-Grimes 3-1 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Keokuk 8. Carlisle 7. Harlan 4. Knoxville 2. Davenport Assumption 2. Glenwood 1. Mount Pleasant 1.
Class 2-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Waukon (8) 4-0 89 1
2. Clear Lake (1) 4-0 76 2
3. Algona 4-0 67 3
4. Greene County 4-0 61 5
5. Waterloo Columbus 4-0 52 6
6. Des Moines Christian 4-0 43 7
7. Van Horne Benton 4-0 36 8
8. Spirit Lake 3-1 27 4
9. O-A-BCIG 4-0 21 T9
10. Monticello 4-0 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Southeast Valley 7. Monroe PCM 6. Letts Louisa-Muscatine 1. Camanche 1.
Class 1-A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Sioux (8) 4-0 89 1
2. Dike-New Hartford 4-0 75 2
3. Van Meter 4-0 60 3
4. West Lyon (1) 4-0 56 5
5. West Branch 4-0 54 4
6. South Central Calhoun 4-0 51 6
7. Treynor 4-0 39 7
8. Western Christian 4-0 28 9
9. Underwood 4-0 20 10
10. North Linn 4-0 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Sigourney-Keota 5. Iowa City Regina 5. 13, AC-GC 3. Mount Ayr 2. Panora Panorama 2.
Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Hancock (9) 4-0 90 1
2. St. Ansgar 4-0 76 3
3. North Tama 4-0 63 4
4. Sloan Westwood 4-0 53 5
5. Grundy Center 4-0 49 6
6. Brooklyn BGM 4-0 36 7
7. Edgewood-Colesburg 3-1 31 2
8. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 3-1 30 8
9. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 4-0 26 9
10. South O’Brien 4-0 24 10
Others receiving votes: Earlham 5. Eldon Cardinal 4. Neola Tri-Center 4. Algona Garrigan 4.
Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (8) 4-0 81 1
2. Remsen Saint Mary’s (1) 4-0 77 2
3. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 4-0 74 3
4. Montezuma 4-0 48 5
5. Coon Rapids-Bayard 4-0 44 6
6. Lenox 5-0 39 7
7. Audubon 4-1 38 8
8. Easton Valley 4-0 26 NR
9. Harris-Lake Park 4-0 25 NR
10. Anita CAM 4-0 20 10
Others receiving votes: New London 13. Janesville 3. Springville 3. Newell-Fonda 2. HLV, Victor 1. Woodbine 1. <
Prep Volleyball
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18-25-25-25, Abraham Lincoln 25-19-20-21
Sioux City East 25-25-25, Thomas Jefferson 5-17-21
Lewis Central 25-25-25, Harlan 10-21-14
Heartland Christian 25-25-25, Parkview Christian 13-15-22
Treynor 25-25-25, IKM-Manning 14-15-15
Underwood 25-25-25, Audubon 14-16-15
Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25, Riverside 15-16-22
Glenwood 25-25-25, Denison-Schleswig 14-15-21
East Mills 25-25-27-25, Fremont-Mills 18-16-29-18
Thursday, Sept. 26
Thomas Jefferson vs. Fremont-Mills, Heartland Christian triangular at Fremont-Mills, 4:30 p.m.
Atlantic at St. Albert, 7:15 p.m.
Treynor at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central, Sioux City Heelan, Hinton, Sheldon, Sioux City North at Sioux City East Invitational, 9 a.m.
Thomas Jefferson, Ballard, Carlisle, Carroll, DC-Grimes, Des Moines Lincoln, Glenwood, Iowa Falls-Alden, Lake Mills, Norwalk, West Marshall at Nevada tournament, 8:30 a.m.
Heartland Christian at Whiting, 5 p.m.
Cross Country
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Lewis Central, Glenwood, Harlan at Creston, 4 p.m.
AHSTW, Boyer Valley, East Mills, Exira-EHK, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, West Harrison, Woodbine at Tri-Center Invite, 4:45 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Treynor at MVAOCOU, 4:30 p.m.
Underwood, Boyer Valley, Exira-EHK, IKM-Manning, Missouri Valley, Nodaway Valley, Orient-Macksburg, Riverside, Shenandoah at Audubon Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept 28
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Riverside, Treynor, Underwood, AHSTW, Atlantic, Clarinda, Denison-Schleswg, Glenwood, Red Oak, at Harlan
Team Rankings by the Iowa Association
of Track Coaches
Boys
Class 4-A
1, Dubuque, Hempstead; 2, WDM Dowling; 3, Johnston; 4, Cedar Falls; 5, Sioux City North; 6, Pleasant Valley; 7, Cedar Rapids Prairie; 8, Urbandale; 9, Iowa City West; 10, Iowa City High; 11, Ames; 12, Waukee; 13, Western Dubuque; 14, Linn-Mar; 15, Ankeny Centennial.
Class 3-A
1, Carlisle; 2, Norwalk; 3, Clear Creek Amana; 4, Gilbert; 5, Dallas Center-Grimes; 6, Pella; 7, Decorah; 8, Marion; 9, Dubuque Wahlert; 10, North Polk; 11, Humboldt; 12, Atlantic; 13, Center Point-Urbana; 14, Waverly-Shell Rock; 15, Mount Vernon.
Class 2-A
1, Tipton; 2, Monticello; 3, South Hardin; 4, Williamsburg; 5, Albia; 6, Des Moines Christian; 7, Mid-Prairie; 8, New London; 9, Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck; 10, Okoboji; 11, Western Christian; 12, Central Decatur; 13, Davis County; 14, Camanche; 15, North Fayette Valley.
Class 1-A
1, Earlham; 2, Nodaway Valley; 3, Madrid; 4, Maquoketa Valley; 5, West Fork; 6, South Winneshiek; 7, Le Mars Gehlan; 8, Denver; 9, Pekin; 10, Tri-Center; 11, Ogden; 12, St. Albert; 13, Saint Ansgar; 14, IKM-Manning; 15, St. Albert.
Girls
Class 4-A
1, Johnston; 2, Dubuque Senior; 3, Waukee; 4, Linn-Mar; 5, Southeast Polk; 6, Dubuque Hempstead; 7, Iowa City High; 8, Ankeny Centennial; 9, Cedar Rapids Prairie; 10, Des Moines Roosevelt; 11, Bettendorf; 12, WDM Dowling; 13, Ottumwa; 14, Iowa City West; 15, Iowa City Liberty.
Class 3-A
1, Dallas Center-Grimes; 2, Ballard; 3, Dubuque Wahlert; 4, Harlan; 5, Spencer; 6, Norwalk; 7, Sioux City Heelan; 8, Grinnell; 9, North Polk; 10, Atlantic; 11, Solon; 12, Decorah; 13, Mt. Pleasant; 14, Glenwood; 15, Center Point-Urbana.
Class 2-A
1, Mid-Prairie; 2, Williamsburg; 3, Monticello; 4, Panorama; 5, WC-KP; 6, Jesup; 7, Starmont; 8, ACGC; 9, Cresco; 10, Waukon; 11, Davis County; 12, Sibley Ocheydan; 13, Unity Christian; 14, Emmetsburg; 15, Okoboji.
Class 1-A
1, Logan-Magnolia; 2, Aplington Parkersburg; 3, Hudson; 4, Iowa City Regina; 5, Denver; 6, Kee; 7, Pekin; 8, Central Elkader; 9, AHSTW; 10, Tri-Center; 11, Newman; 12, St. Edmond; 13, Nashua Plainfield; 14, South Winneshiek; 15, North Linn.
Individual Rankings
Top 5 in each class plus ranked
area runners in the top 30
Class 4-A
Boys
1, Sam Hall, WDM Dowling; 2, Payton Marrs, Urbandale; 3, Max Murphy, Pleasant Valley; 4, Jacob Green, Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 5, Jaysen Bouwers, Sioux City North.
Also: 12, Wimach Gilo, Thomas Jefferson.
Girls
1, Camile Jackson, Ames; 2, Micah Pollett, Linn-Mar; 3, Arianna Jackson, Des Moines Roosevelt; 4, Mattison Plummer, Southeast Polk; 5, Brooke Mckee, Johnston.
Class 3-A
Boys
1, Nate Mueller, ADM; 2, Quinton Orr, Humboldt; 3, Brady Hogan, Decorah; 4, Aidan Ramsey, DC-Grimes; 5, Luke Post, Center Point-Urbana.
Girls
1, Ainsley Erzen, Carlisle; 2, Adrianna Katcher, Center Point-Urbana; 3, Gabby Moran, Dubuque Wahlert; 4, Abby Ryon, Mt. Pleasant; 5, Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic.
Class 2-A
Boys
1, Dylan Darsidan, Camanche; 2, Brady Griebel, Bellevue; 3, Caleb Shumacher, Tipton; 4, Louden Foster, West Central Valley; 5, Lake LeBahn, Union.
Girls
1, Marie Hostetler, Mid-Prairie; 2, Emily Staal, Central City; 3, Kate Crawford, ACGC; 4, Abby Christians, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura; 5, Tori Castle, Treynor.
Class 1-A
Boys
1, Joshua Baudler, Nodaway Valley; 2, Will Roder, Le Mars Gehlen; 3, Jason Renze, Madrid; 4, Carson Rygh, Lake Mills; 5, Noah Jorgenson, Sidney.
Also: 6, Bennett Heisterkamp, St. Albert.
Girls
1, Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center; 2, Taylor Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 3, Sophia Jungling, Aplington-Parkersburg; 4, Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 5, Haley Meyer, Kee.
Also: 16, Kylee Morrison, Logan-Magnolia.
Prep Swimming
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Lewis Central at Atlantic, 4:30 p.m.
Council Bluffs at Sioux City West/Storm Lake, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Lewis Central at West Des Moines Valley, 1 p.m.
Council Bluffs at Des Moines Lincoln Invite, 11:30 a.m.
