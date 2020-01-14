Iowa Public Broadcasting Service is providing live coverage of the Gov. Kim Reynolds' Condition of the State address at 10 a.m., which outlines her priorities for the year.
Reynolds is expected to touch on issues surrounding Iowa's workforce, childcare, taxes, mental health funding, felon voting, animal abuse, rural Iowa and social issues, amidst a $300 million budget surplus, according to The Associated Press.
Reynolds is expected to mention the TradeWorks and Early College Academies at Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson High Schools.
Watch here:
The program will be aired again on Iowa PBS at 7 p.m. During the evening broadcast, a panel of journalists will join Iowa Press Host David Yepsen to analyze Reynolds' priorities and preview the 2020 Iowa legislative season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.