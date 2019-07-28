FORT DODGE — Fort Dodge Police have identified a Council Bluffs man that was hit and killed by a train early Friday morning.
Bobby Hazelwood, 30, was found dead after reportedly being struck by an eastbound train operated by Union Pacific.
According to Fort Dodge police records, Hazelwood was lying on the tracks when the locomotive’s operators spotted him. The crew tried to alert Hazelwood of the impending danger, but he was unresponsive, the report stated.
The operators then tried unsuccessfully to stop the train using its emergency braking system.
Police and fire personnel responding to the scene administered emergency services to Hazelwood before pronouncing him dead.
Authorities are investigating the matter and anyone with information is being asked to call the Fort Dodge Police Department’s Crime Stoppers tip line at 515-575-1444.
— Brian McCormack
