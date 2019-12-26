Following a 2018 groundbreaking, 2019 saw steady progress on the renovation and expansion of Children’s Square’s Academic Center.
The Academic Center is a grades 1-12 school for students with behavioral, emotional and educational needs that can best be met in a specialized setting.
“This is an exciting milestone for Christian Home Association-Children’s Square U.S.A. in that we are retaining the heart and history of one of two remaining original buildings while also significantly adapting it for contemporary purposes to better serve children,” Carol Wood, Children’s Square’s president and CEO, said at the groundbreaking.
The renovation and 3,200-square-foot expansion of the facility’s Academic Center is the second project funded by the Better Spaces, Brighter Futures Capital Campaign. The first project was the construction of a new residential treatment complex.
Built in 1913 to house nurses and teachers, this facility has served several purposes over the years, including administrative offices, adoption services as well as housing a multitude of other community based programs.
In 1991, a school program was developed in conjunction with the initiation of psychiatric residential treatment services for children and adolescents. Programming has evolved, with the school today meeting a broader community need.
The renovation and expansion provide additional programming space, handicap accessibility, energy efficiency with new heating, cooling and lighting, storm shelter and additional bathrooms.
Also in 2019, Children’s Square U.S.A.’s Early Childhood Care and Development Center reached its 50th anniversary on October 13.
A picnic for current and former children, families and personnel that have been a part of any of the Children’s Center sites was held in celebration of the milestone.
The Center initially served 3- and 4-year-old children and had a capacity of 40 students. It was first housed in the chapel and activities facility that now is known as the Lemen Visitor Center. The former administration building was fully renovated in 1986 and became the Children’s Center.
Children’s Center has operated continuously since opening in 1969. Today, the center serves children from 6 weeks of age up to age 6 and includes both childcare and pre-school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.