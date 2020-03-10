As the coronavirus outbreak spreads, educators across the nation and around the world are struggling with how to respond to the outbreak and when.
Those conversations and decisions will had and made locally as well. As Pottawattamie County officials investigate the first case in Council Bluffs — a woman age 41 to 60 who worked at Panera Bread — those officials are in contact with school district leaders.
Across the nation, some schools have closed for varying periods while other districts have instituted “virtual days” where students are expected to work from home, check for assignments through an online portal and, from time to time, to chat with teachers.
As more schools across the United States close their doors because of the coronavirus, they are confronted with a dilemma in weighing whether to shut down and move classes online, which could leave behind the many students who don’t have computers, home internet access or parents with flexible work schedules.
The deep technological and wealth gap that exists nationwide between poor and affluent students has made the coronavirus outbreak even more challenging for school officials, who are wrestling with not only health and safety decisions but also questions about the ethics of school closures.
Although widespread closures are a new development in the United States, they are already a reality in nations that have been hit harder by the virus.
The United Nations’ education agency, UNESCO, says nearly 300 million children in 22 countries on three continents were being affected by school closures last week. In response, it has begun supporting online learning programs.
In Washington, one of the hardest hit of the American states reporting cases of coronavirus, education officials recommended against schools moving instruction online unless they can ensure equal access for all students, including those with disabilities or without internet access. The state’s education agency advised schools that it would make more sense to cancel school and make up classes at the end of the year.
Rhett Nelson, director of alternative learning at the state’s education department, told the Associated Press, “We want to discourage practices that disproportionately impact certain populations, especially those that are more at risk.”
With relatively few cases found in children and teenagers, schools are — or should be — considering whether closures are actually beneficial to public health.
“There’s not strong evidence that closing schools will have a meaningful public health benefit,” said Jennifer Nuzzo of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in Baltimore.
School districts will also have to grapple with a host of other issues, pay being one of those. Regardless of whether the decision is to close schools for a period of time or adopt an on-line learning scheme, what will districts do with cafeteria workers, custodians or bus drivers? Will they lose pay? How will districts deal with students who qualify for — and need — free or reduced-price breakfasts and lunches?
The implications of a bad decision are obvious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.