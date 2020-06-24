CORRECTION
Dan Gradoville taught at Iowa School for the Deaf for 42 years before retiring this summer and also coached for much of that time. The name of the school was misspelled in an article that appeared in Wednesday’s Nonpareil.
The Daily Nonpareil deeply regrets the error.
