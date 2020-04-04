Iowa high schools to provide adjusted schedules for potential activities Monday

There’s still a glimmer of hope for spring high school sports, but only if they can be conducted safely.
Following Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announcement to extend school closures through April 30 on Thursday, the Iowa Iowa’s high school Unified Activities partners — the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, the Iowa High School Athletic Association, the Iowa High School Music Association and the Iowa High School Speech Association — announced their plans going forward in a press release Friday.
An updated schedule for activities will be provided on Monday, reflecting a potential May 1 return to school.
The IGHSAU and IHSAA are still working to offer spring and summer sports opportunities, provided they can be done safely and follow CDC, state and local guidelines. The IHSMA and IHSSA are collaborating with member schools to provide up-to-date guidance for teachers and participants through this prohibited period.
However, schedules will continue to be assessed as this crisis develops and further announcements from the Unified Activities partners will follow recommendations of state and public health officials.
“We are committed to bringing a sense of familiarity to our young people whose school year has been so disrupted by this adjusted spring season,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. “It is our hope that students return to school on the current target date and have the opportunity to participate in the activities that mean so much to them.
“Like all Iowans, we are committed to doing our part to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and we support the steps Governor Reynolds has taken to achieve that goal.”
“We want to keep all of our options open moving forward to allow our students an opportunity to participate,” IGHSAU executive director Jean Berger said. “We will do what we can to help plan for their eventual return to school and hold out hope that we can offer the activities that are so familiar to them and their schools.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.