Q: What has being away from school and students been like?
A: It has certainly been a unique and different time for all of us.
Q: What do you miss most and what are you most looking forward to when school resumes?
A: I miss the day to day interaction with kids at school and being able to watch our kids compete and perform at night. The Spring is always so busy but its a fun busy with 4 different sports and 8 high school teams competing while also having end of the year concerts and many end of the year award ceremonies.
Q: How much have you kept in touch with with coaches and athletes, especially springs? How are they holding up, what has their mood been without competition?
A: Before the cancellation, we were trying to touch base on a every other day basis. Since the Spring cancellation, we have now shifted our focus to trying to recognize our seniors and make sure we are checking in and support our kids.
As an AD, I still email often and provide PD opportunities, leadership lessons to our coaches/sponsors and just try to check in and offer to help in any way during these uncertain times.
Q: Any updates on summer sports?
A:We are expecting guidance June 1st. If giving the all clear, I think we could be playing games as early as June 15th.
Q: Has there been any discussions or planning for fall school/sports yet?
A: We have had discussions internally in regards to "what if" and that has been the extent of those conversations. I continue to listen to national AD zoom meetings and hear what is happening around the country so am getting some ideas from what others are doing. Until we get further guidance I don't want to spend too much time speculating.
Q: What have you or would you tell the seniors?
A: I have tried to be positive with them and let them know how thankful I am of them for all that they have done for our school. Its a unique time across the world and we are all affected by this so my message to them has been to keep their head up high, continue to look out for one another and to be thankful for what they have going on in their lives. I think it is important for them to know that as bad as this is for you, things can always be worse and we need to make sure we take advantage of any opportunity we can during this unique time and make the most of this situation.
Q: What has life like been for you over the past couple months?
A: It has been different but its been a good different for me. We just had a baby boy in February so this time has allowed for me to be home more and enjoy our family time more. Being able to eat as family is not something that usually happens at our house unless its a Wednesday or Sunday so the free evenings has allowed for extra family time.
Q: How are you passing the time? What are you reading, watching, etc.?
A:I have tried to use this time to reflect both personally and professionally. I have had some projects that I have always wanted to do that I have now been able to start with some down time as well as I have been able to work ahead in regards to scheduling. Coach Faust and I have offered a spring leadership class in the past so we have kept that going virtually and we have been able to sit down with college AD'S & College Coaches and talk leadership with them. Those interviews have been good for us and I think our kids have been able to take away from nuggets from each of those interviews.
Q: How is your family and kids holding up being indoors so much. What kind of stuff have you been doing to try to keep everyone entertained?
A: Our kids are doing great, we have a 5 year old, 2 year old and 2 month old so my wife has been on maternity leave with all 3 home so that's been unique for her. But as a family we have been able to get outside, go on walks, play in the yard and spend time with each other which isn't always the case this time of year.
Q: This is obviously an unfortunate situation, but what positives have you seen from this situation?
A: I think we will all have more appreciation for our lives when we can get back to doing what we want to do. We will cherish the moments we spend with family and friends more and we can hopefully continue to make time for the things that matter most. COVID-19 has hopefully allowed for reflection and allowed us to prioritize what is important in our lives
