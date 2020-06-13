It’s now less than a week before Abraham Lincoln gets to take the diamond for a season opener unlike any before it.
Coming off of a 13-26 (7-17 in Missouri River Conference) record last season, the Lynx will open Thursday hosting city rival Thomas Jefferson. With that day creeping closer, A.L. head coach Brett Elam is adjusting to new protocols because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and says the kids are just relieved to get back to some semblance of normality.
“We’re following all the guidelines from the second we walk into the baseball facility until the moment we leave. Obviously, that’s been a huge adjustment,” Elam said. “The kids were out so long, cooped up indoors, couldn’t go anywhere, couldn’t do anything, so that first day of practice they were not only energetic and ready to go, it was like a big burden off their shoulders to actually get out and do something. They were so relieved to be out on the field with their buddies. You can tell by their body language, their hustle and their work ethic. They’re chomping at the bit, ready to go.”
Offensively, A.L. looks to replace its top two hitters in Hunter Nice (team-high .340 batting average in 2019, team-high 28 RBIs) and Tyler Reiss (.333, 17 RBIs). Back is senior Ben Fichter, who hit .330 with a .451 on base percentage, 17 RBI, 17 walks and a team best 20 stolen bases. As productive as Fichter was a season ago, Elam believes he has yet to reach his ceiling.
“Everybody on the team, including me, knows what to expect from Ben. He’s a hard-nosed kid who is very athletic,” Elam said. “He’s very hard on himself, almost to a point where it hurts him at times. Statistically, a lot of people would look at his numbers (last year) and say, ‘Wow this kid had a pretty good year.’ Honestly, he’s disappointed in what he did last year and wants to improve on every stat.”
The experience-laden Lynx have 12 seniors on the roster and Elam sees leadership across the board.
“We’ve got a lot of pretty good athletes, some kids that are pretty decent baseball players and it’s a real tight-knit group, which is a great thing to see as a coach,” Elam said. “We don’t have one guy that’s that standout leader, but I see it as being a leadership by committee situation.”
“By committee” also describes A.L.’s pitching situation.
Kaden Baxter threw the most last year of any returner, pitching 35.3 innings, going 2-3 in six starts with a 4.36 ERA. With a stable of other capable arms, Elam’s plan is to give guys opportunities and see who emerges.
“It’s just going to kind of be next guy up. Get up there and throw strikes and do your job for as long as you can until the next guy is ready. Right now I’m only suiting up 13 varsity guys and nine of the 13 can pitch,” Elam said. “We have some seniors and I’m comfortable with the roster we have. We have a lot of guys who are versatile and can play multiple positions all the way through the lineup, which is huge. Offensively, I guarantee there won’t be one set lineup all year. A lot of kids are going to move around and we’ll see who fits best and in what order.”
With this season being more of a sprint than a marathon, Elam is trying to communicate to his players the added importance of every single game.
“We’ve only got 22 games on the schedule right now. We’re definitely hoping we don’t get any rain outs, because the chances of having a mutual day off are probably going to be slim to none,” he said. “I’ve also talked to them about not looking ahead of anybody. We’ve got to show up and play every day.”
Longtime city foes, A.L. and T.J. split the season series 2-2 in 2019 and get the ball rolling on the season Thursday at Jon Lieber Field with games scheduled for 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
“You’re always going to get that excitement in a city rivalry,” Elam said. “I think once that day gets here, they’re going to be excited just to be out there playing a game.”
