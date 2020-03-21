The familiar rhythm of the high school sports calendar is just one of many aspects of normal life interrupted by COVID-19.
With schools closed and spring activities on hold until mid-April, area coaches are trying to navigate the uncertain terrain while trying to keep their players in good spirits and ready to resume.
Thomas Jefferson girls soccer coach Mark Royer has a unique perspective on how the virus has progressed. Royer, who is also a high school basketball official, worked both the girls and boys state tournaments, March 2-7 and March 9-13, respectively. Since the start of March until now, Royer has witnessed COVID-19’s impact on prep sports progress rapidly.
“It’s crazy. The girls tournament was packed and there was great energy in the building, and then the boys tournament was wild and crazy on Thursday and then, bam, they started limiting spectators,” Royer said. “You start putting two and two together and start thinking it could impact soccer. It happened fast. It’s been a weird two-and-a-half weeks.”
Half the battle for coaches is not only trying to keep their athletes physically ready, but also trying to keep them in a good place mentally.
“We can’t have any direct contact with them, so we’ve been trying to keep their spirits up and to keep the faith that the season (isn’t over),” Abraham Lincoln girls track coach Don Schwartz said. “We have 12 seniors, which is probably the largest group I’ve even had. It’s probably hit them the hardest. I know this lack of communication is probably as hard on all of the kids as it is on the coaches. We’ve always been a connected, engaging team.”
With schools closed and kids encouraged to stay home and away from people, coaches have had to get creative with their workouts for players.
“We can’t make anything mandatory, but we’ve suggested some drills,” Royer said. “We’ve just encouraged kids to get outside and touch a ball, and do some drills at home. One of our players didn’t have cones at home, so we told her to put some plates out there and wash them later.”
Russ Sindelar has a unique perspective on the situation as both the St. Albert boys track coach and a respiratory therapist at Nebraska Medicine.
“I’m dealing with patients daily. I checked on a patient today and 30 minutes later they were put in isolation. I have the intel from infectious disease doctors, so I have a pretty good barometer on the situation,” Sindelar said. “It’s difficult, and not being able to have any contact with the kids, along with not having a track at St. Albert makes it more difficult. Right now, I’ve been communicating with the kids, sending them recommended workouts. Iowa Western and Kirn Middle School have allowed us to use their track, and I thank them for that.”
The uncertainty as to when things will get back to normal is something the coaches agreed on. They’re all doing the best they can with no handbook to go by.
Chris Von Mende, head coach of the Lewis Central girls soccer team, summed it up well.
“It’s something that’s unprecedented. It’s hard to talk to players because they’re getting quarantined,” he said. “Sports were going on and then everything stopped.”
All coaches interviewed for this story credited the powers that be on the handling of this situation and are waiting for an update in mid-April, although as it has throughout the situation, could change at any moment.
