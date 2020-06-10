Amy Anderson is the head softball coach at Thomas Jefferson.
Why do I coach? In the middle of a pandemic, why do I coach?
These questions have swirled through my mind at least a zillion times over the past three weeks.
Going into May, I thought there was no way I would be coaching softball this summer. On May 4, when softball season should have started, the coaches and I hopped in a car and spent about five hours driving around Southwest Iowa (Carter Lake, Glenwood, Underwood and Council Bluffs) delivering a softball care package to all our players. We wanted them to know we were thinking about them and we missed being on the field with them. Days and weeks went by, there was just no way our season was going to happen.
Then it’s the middle of May, I am working from home, and I see a text from one of my players that read, “see you at the field at midnight on June 1.” I think to myself, Gov. Kim Reynolds must have announced we are having a season. Those next two weeks were just a flood of emotions, a lot of stress, and a lot of work as we prepared for a season — a very unusual one at that.
I am not going to lie, I was stressed! There was a lot of planning and prepping to be sure that our athletes would arrive to practice, and we would be able to keep everyone safe.
Then June 1 arrived, I was nervous. I am standing at the gate to our complex, and one by one our players come out of their cars, to where they must stop to be asked a series of questions about their current health status and have their temperatures taken. Each of them walks up, we smile, we joke, we laugh (through my mask) and we prepare to practice.
We sanitize equipment before and after practice, our hands between drills, we social distance in huddles and during drills. But if you asked me what this first week has been like during this pandemic? It wouldn’t be about all of those things, it would be about this team. Things seem so different, and yet so right. Our team loves this game and most importantly they love their team. Our team theme this year is OHANA, which means family. We give a braided bracelet each day to players exhibiting the qualities we would want to see exhibited towards their softball family, and for their softball family. We’ve talked this week that being here at softball is much bigger than the game and we want to exhibit qualities that exemplify OHANA. And that is what this first week has been like for me as I coach these young athletes, yes, during a pandemic.
These are just a few things we have seen:
Coach: Can any of you stay after practice and catch for a couple of our pitchers so they can get their reps in? I see three different hands go up, volunteering their time to stay and catch for their teammate.
OHANA: Sacrificing my time, to help another teammate get better.
Every single day after practice, players are asking for extra reps. In the infield. Taking throws at first base. Extra fly balls.
OHANA: Sacrificing their time, to improve and get better for their team.
The third baseman makes an amazing play, our shortstop looks at me (with disappointment) and says, “Anderson. That was a great play. This is so hard that we cannot give our teammates high fives when that happens!”
OHANA: So proud of her teammate, and wants to celebrate the great effort and work of her teammate.
“Hey today I don’t have a fever. But I’m still coughing and weak. Usually I would be at practice. I want to come. But I want to do what’s best for my team.”
OHANA: I want to do what’s best for my team! Selfless.
A tweet from one of our players at the end of week 1: “No matter how diff things are at softball this year, our bond has stayed the same even when 6ft apart. I’d do anything for them and I know they’d do the same for me. Those girls are my family and I would 100% go to battle with them behind me #ohana”
OHANA: Doing anything for your softball family, and knowing they’d do the same.
Why do I coach? In the middle of a pandemic, why do I coach?
This is why I coach.
