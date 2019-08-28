Former Lewis Central star quarterback Max Duggan will play Saturday as a true freshman in TCU’s season opener when the Horned Frogs play host to Arkansas Pine-Bluff at 7 p.m..
TCU coach Gary Patterson said in a news conference Tuesday that Duggan will see action in the first quarter, and Kansas State graduate transfer Alex Delton would start the game.
Patterson said the competition was good and that “a lot of guys keep pushing.” Delton got the starting edge at quarterback because of experience. He played 14 games with six starts the last two seasons at Kansas State, and was a team captain last year.
Former Penn transfer Michael Collins started four games late last season for TCU before a right ankle injury that forced him to miss all of spring drills, then missed about two weeks of practice this month because of a foot injury.
Duggan was named the Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year after his senior season at L.C. last fall. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder threw for 2,130 yards and 24 touchdowns and added 1,223 rushing yards and 25 scores on just 113 carries, leading the Titans to an 11-1 record and a spot in Class 3-A state semifinals.
TCU’s decision to play Duggan didn’t surprise one of his former coaches. Current Lewis Central coach Justin Kammrad, who served as both quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator while Duggan was at L.C, was thrilled for his former QB.
“I am extremely excited,” Kammrad said. “I’ve talked to him about once a week since he’s been down there. I’m excited from the standpoint that he was never given anything. He went down there with some of the best kids from around the country that they’ve recruited, and he basically stuck his nose down and went to work, studied the playbook and understood exactly what the coaches wanted.
“It doesn’t surprise me one bit that he’s in that position. He’s a kid that’s extremely competitive and driven. He understands the game of football and makes good decisions.”
—The Associated Press contributed to this report
