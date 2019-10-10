The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union on Wednesday night revealed its postseason volleyball pairings.
For the five Council Bluffs schools, it’s the beginning of their quest to the state volleyball tournament, which will be held Nov. 12-15 at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
In Class 5-A Region 1, No. 8 Abraham Lincoln will open against the Sioux City North-Sioux City East winner on Oct. 29. A win there would put the Lynx in the regional final on Nov. 4 against either No. 9 Ankeny Centennial or Fort Dodge.
In Region 2 of 5-A, Thomas Jefferson will play host to Sioux City West on Oct. 23. The winner of that match will play at No. 3 West Des Moines Valley on Oct. 29.
In Class 4-A in Region 2, No. 7 Lewis Central will face the winner of Harlan-ADM on Oct. 29 at Lewis Central. That same night, No. 13 Glenwood will play host to the Norwalk-Winterset winner. The highest remaining ranked team in that region will host the regional final on Nov. 4.
In Class 1-A, Heartland Christian will play host to Woodbine on Oct. 22. The winner of that match will face No. 2 St. Albert on Oct. 28.
Here’s a look at the local postseason matchups in the area:
Class 1-A Region 2
Oct. 22
Woodbine at Heartland Christian, 7 p.m.
Exira-EHK at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28
HC-Woodbine winner at St. Albert, 7 p.m.
Class 2-A, Region 3
Oct. 22
Missouri Valley at West Monona, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28
West Monona-Missouri Valley winner at Logan-Magnolia
Region 4
Oct. 22
AHSTW at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28
Tri-Center-AHSTW winner at Underwood, 7 p.m.
ACGC at Treynor, 7 p.m.
Class 4-A, Region 2
Oct. 23
ADM at Harlan, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29
Harlan-ADM winner at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
Norwalk-Winterset winner at Glenwood, 7 p.m.
Class 5-A
Oct. 23
Region 2
Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29
Region 1
Sioux City East-Sioux City North winner at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
