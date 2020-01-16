Iowa Western men’s basketball coach Michael Johnette called it the most remarkable last-minute comeback he’s seen in his time in Council Bluffs.
Trailing much of the game against Marshalltown, the Reivers got some key 3-pointers and a late layup to force overtime, where they put the game away in a 86-81 thriller at Reiver Arena.
“It was amazing,” Johnette said. “It was a remarkable game.”
Iowa Western got key 3-pointers from Jalen Dalcourt and Josiah Strong in the final minute. Ten seconds on the clock, no timeouts, “we come flying down the floor,” Johnnette said. Kaleb Thornton got to the basket and hit a tough layup while being fouled. Thornton missed the free throw, sending the game to overtime.
In the extra frame the Reivers ran out to a seven-point lead and held on from there, hitting free throws down the stretch before a Dalcourt dunk sealed it.
“This group continues to show resiliency. We seem to be best when we’re cornered,” Johnette said. “We just have to learn how not to be cornered.”
Caleb Huffman led the Reivers with 24 points. Huffman went 4-for-8 from the 3-point line. He was followed by Strong, who scored 21, including 5-for-10 from behind the arc.
Dalcourt scored 16 points and Thornton added 14.
Things don’t get any easier for the Reivers, who travel to Indian Hills on Saturday for a 7 p.m. tip.
Marshalltown (4-17) 36 34 11 — 81
Iowa Western (12-9) 28 42 16 — 86
M: Quavon Blackwood 12, Caleb Jacobs 10, Eric Amandio 24, Craig Philip 8, Jacob Smith 3, Roger Guardiola 9, Derrick Paige 10, Jaylin Scott 1, JyDonn Griffith 4.
IW: Josiah Strong 21, Kaleb Thornton 14, Caleb Huffman 24, Damontrez Ruffin 4, Mal Pine 1, Seneca Louis 3, Jalen Dalcourt 16, Bryce Fitzgerald 3.
Iowa Western women 96, Marshalltown 34
Iowa Western women’s basketball coach Lindsey Vande Hoef said her players often say she’s never satisfied. But Wednesday was an exception.
The Reivers used strong defense and offensive contributions from every player in a 96-34 win over Mashalltown Community College at Reiver Arena.
“I am very very happy with that game,” Vande Hoef said. “That was just outstanding.”
Jaiden Morris led Iowa Western with 23 points, going 4-for-6 from the three-point line. Solape Amusan hit three 3s in scoring 17 points off the bench. Vande Hoef said every player that suited up for the Reivers scored. That included 40 bench points.
“When you have a game where everyone contributes, that balance and opportunity to take adventure of all of the threats on your team is awesome to see,” the coach said. “It’s so refreshing.”
Vande Hoef said she hopes the performance will be a catalyst as the Reivers travel to take on a tough Western Nebraska Community College team on Saturday. Tip off is at 3 p.m. (2 p.m. Mountain time).
Marshalltown (5-12) 9 14 1 10 — 34
Iowa Western (11-9) 25 24 27 20 — 96
M: Dana Stokes 3, Laurin Lyons 14, Eva Zaragoza 3, Eva Carballo 3, Whitley Ervin 2, Lotte van Malsen 3, Nuria Castillo 6.
IW: Hayley Berfield 10, Jaiden Morris 23, Sommer Blakemore 8, Ladun Akako 8, Britney Epperson 7, Bella Sparaco 2, Arielle McElroy 6, Briana Baker-Bruce 11, LaShawn Sweet 2, Dustie Obah 2, Solape Amusan 17.
