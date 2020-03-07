Top-seeded North Scott lived up to its ranking on Saturday, downing sixth-seeded 6 Lewis Central in the girls’ Class 4-A state championship, 49-35.
After a relatively even first quarter, the Lancers pulled away in the second by starting the quarter on an 11-0 run.
They never relinquished the lead.
The Titans attempted to mount a comeback early in the third quarter by scoring the first six points and utilizing a full-court press. They eventually cut the Lancer lead to five, but Samantha Scott hit two 3-pointers in a row to push North Scott’s lead back to double-digits.
Lewis Central struggled to find its groove throughout the game, shooting 31.7% percent from the field. North Scott hit shots at a 39.1% percent clip.
The Titans were led by senior Delaney Esterling, who dropped eight points in her final game for Lewis Central. Junior McKenna Pettepier aided her with eight of her own.
Senior Grace Boffeli paced North Scott with 21 points. Presley Hart also chipped in 14, shooting 3-of-7 from beyond the arc.
Check NonpareilOnline.com later tonight for a complete recap from the game.
