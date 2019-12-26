Just months after its opening in late August, the Dr. John & Jean Marshall Wellness Center at Iowa Western Community College is humming.
The $15.2 million, 92,000-square-foot facility was built with the help of a $2 million gift from the Marshalls. Located on the south edge of the college’s Council Bluffs Campus, the center includes an 80-yard turf field, gymnasium, exercise machines, free weights and aerobics room.
“We’re really excited about the opportunities this is going to provide for our students,” President Dan Kinney said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 21.
The center is getting an average of 490 visits per weekday and an average of 603 on Wednesday, its busiest day, according to Chad Ellsworth, center director. The busiest times of day are between 3 and 9 p.m., he said. On weekends, visits are averaging 140 per day.
“I’m pleased with usage of the Dr. John & Jean Marshall Wellness Center,” Ellsworth said. “Our numbers reflect both the need for a facility of this kind on our campus, as well as the desire of our students, faculty and staff to pursue a healthy lifestyle. I’m extremely thankful to have the Dr. John & Jean Marshall Wellness Center at Iowa Western as we focus on building and maintaining a healthy community.”
The turf field is laid out for football and soccer, with partial markings for baseball and softball. A net with the outline of a football goalpost can be lowered at one end for kicking practice, and two large batting cages can be lowered at the other end for hitting practice. The field can be divided into four sections so multiple skills or sports can be practiced at once. There are scoreboards for intramural or scrimmage games.
The gym has two full-size basketball courts side by side, and one can be divided in half to create two courts going crosswise. The room can also be used for volleyball and racket sports. Portable bleachers offer seating for spectators. There are lockers in the fitness area and the locker rooms so patrons can stash their duds while they work out.
“The turf complex has been extremely busy each day hosting our athletic teams,” Ellsworth said. “Football, men’s and women’s soccer, baseball, softball, track and cross country — as well as our cheer and dance teams — all utilize the complex. This is a critically important asset for student-athletes and coaches, as it provides a dependable all-weather venue they can count on.”
Other students and staff also use the center regularly, Ellsworth said.
“Student and employee programs have begun, including intramural sports, group exercise classes, one-day recreational activities and special events focused on such things as stress management, sleep and nutrition for students,” he said. “As we near the end of our fall semester, including students’ final exams and projects, it’s important to remind them about their own health and well-being and to give them strategies to help navigate the stress that can accompany this part of their year.”
