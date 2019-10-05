Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR... MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES. ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR... MISSOURI RIVER AT PLATTSMOUTH AFFECTING MILLS AND CASS COUNTIES. MISSOURI RIVER AT NEBRASKA CITY AFFECTING FREMONT AND OTOE COUNTIES. MISSOURI RIVER AT BROWNVILLE AFFECTING ATCHISON AND NEMAHA COUNTIES. MISSOURI RIVER AT RULO AFFECTING HOLT AND RICHARDSON COUNTIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY. TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT: HTTP://WWW.WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=OAX && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR. * AT 8:00 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.7 FEET...OR 0.2 FEET ABOVE FLOOD STAGE. * FLOOD STAGE IS 26.5 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER SHOULD RISE TO AROUND 27.0 FEET BY SUNDAY EVENING. THE RIVER SHOULD FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE EARLY FRIDAY MORNING OCTOBER 11. &&