Iowa Western
Friday, Oct. 4
Volleyball
Barton Tournament
Iowa Western 25-25-25, Cloud County 16-19-13
Iowa Western 25-25-25, Barton 21-18-19
Saturday, Oct. 5
Football
Ellsworth at Iowa Western, 2:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Iowa Western at Briar Cliff Invite, 10 a.m.
Men’s Soccer
Iowa Western at Hawkeye, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Iowa Western vs. Labette, 10 a.m.
Iowa Western at Pratt, 2 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Iowa Western at Hawkeye, 3 p.m.
Prep Football
Friday, Oct. 4
Ames 58, Abraham Lincoln 21
Thomas Jefferson 41, DM North 12
Lewis Central 28, Winterset 0
St. Albert 28, Southwest Valley 7
Treynor 24, Underwood 20
Riverside 24, Nodaway Valley 6
Earlham 47, AHSTW 10
Tri-Center 56, West Monona 12
Glenwood 28, Harlan 21
Prep Volleyball
Saturday, Oct. 5
Abraham Lincoln, St. Albert, Heartland Christian, Treynor, Denison-Schleswig, Essex, Exira, Missouri Valley, Shenandoah, Siouxland Center at Thomas Jefferson Invite, 8:30 p.m.
Atlantic, IKM-Manning, Lawton-Bronson, Red Oak, Westwood at Tri-Center tourney, 8:30 a.m.
Underwood at Audubon tournament, 9 a.m.
Cross Country
Thursday, Oct. 3
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Treynor, AHSTW, Glenwood, Fremont-Mills, Audubon, Riverside, East Mills, Underwood, Griswold, Sidney, Clarinda Academy, Clarinda, Bedford, Stanton, West Nodaway, Red Oak, Southwest Valley at Shenandoah, canceled
College Football
AP Top 25 Schedule
Friday, Oct. 4
No. 18 UCF at Cincinnati, late
Saturday, Oct. 5
No. 3 Georgia at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 25 Michigan State, 6:30 p.m.
No. 5 LSU vs. Utah State, 11 a.m.
No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas, 11 a.m.
No. 7 Auburn at No. 10 Florida, 2:30 p.m.
No. 8 Wisconsin vs. Kent State, 11 a.m.
No. 9 Notre Dame vs. Bowling Green, 2:30 p.m.
No. 11 Texas at West Virginia, 2:30 p.m.
No. 12 Penn State vs. Purdue, 11 a.m.
No. 13 Oregon vs. California, 7 p.m.
No. 14 Iowa at No. 19 Michigan, 11 a.m.
No. 15 Washington at Stanford, 9:30 p.m.
No. 16 Boise State at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.
No. 21 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 11 a.m.
No. 24 SMU vs. Tulsa, 6:30 p.m.
Other Big 10 games
Maryland at Rutgers, 11 a.m.
Illinois at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Nebraska, 3 p.m.
Other Big 12
TCU at Iowa State, 11 a.m.
Baylor at Kansas State, 2:30 p.m.
MLB Baseball
Divisional Round
Best-of-5 series
Late Thursday
NLDS
L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 0 (L.A. leads series 1-0)
Friday
NLDS
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, late
Atlanta 3, St. Louis 0 (series tied 1-1)
ALDS
Houston 6, Tampa Bay 2 (Houston leads series 1-0)
N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4
Saturday
ALDS
Minnesota (Undecided) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka), 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell) at Houston (Cole), 8:07 p.m.
Sunday
NLDS
Atlanta (Soroka) at St. Louis (Wainwright), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu) at Washington (Scherzer), 6:45 p.m.
NFL Football
Week 5
Thursday, Oct. 3
Seattle 30, L.A. Rams 29
Sunday, Oct. 6
Atlanta at Houston, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Chicago vs Oakland at London, UK, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
New England at Washington, 12 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, Miami
Monday, Oct. 7
Cleveland at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Thursday’s Games
Carolina 4, Montreal 3, SO
Buffalo 3, Pittsburgh 1
Tampa Bay 5, Florida 2
N.Y. Rangers 6, Winnipeg 4
Nashville 5, Minnesota 2
Boston 2, Dallas 1
Colorado 5, Calgary 3
Anaheim 2, Arizona 1
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Chicago 3
Washington 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
Toronto 4, Columbus 1
Winnipeg 5, New Jersey 4
Vegas at San Jose, late
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Washington, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Buffalo at Columbus, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 6 p.m.
America’s Line
College Football
Over/under in parenthesis; home team in caps
Saturday
MICHIGAN 3.5 (47.5) Iowa
IOWA ST 3.5 (43.5) Tcu
NEBRASKA 7.5 (49.5) Northwestern
Usf 11 (48.5) UCONN
LOUISVILLE 5.5 (60.5) Boston Coll
N Carolina 10.5 (48.5) GA TECH
Texas 10 (60.5) W VIRGINIA
PENN ST 28.5 (56.0) Purdue
NO ILLINOIS 5 (54.5) Ball St
Tulane 2.5 (43.5) ARMY
DUKE 4 (47.5) Pittsburgh
KANSAS ST 1.5 (49.5) Baylor
Maryland 13 (56.0) RUTGERS
Oklahoma St 10 (62.5) TEXAS TECH
WISCONSIN 35 (59.0) Kent St.
E Michigan 6 (53.5) C MICHIGAN
MIAMI-FLA 14 (46.5) Va Tech
MISSOURI 24.5 (66.5) Troy
Liberty 4 (62.5) N MEXICO ST
COLORADO 4.5 (62.5) Arizona
San Diego St 7.5 (50.5) COLORADO ST
UCLA 6 (65.5) Oregon St
OREGON 18 (46.5) California
Washington 15.5 (52.0) STANFORD
SMU 13.5 (63.5) Tulsa
MINNESOTA 14 (57.5) Illinois
UAB 9 (44.5) Rice
Georgia 24.5 (51.5) TENNESSEE
Air Force 3.5 (45.5) NAVY
TOLEDO 1.5 (72.5) W Michigan
Oklahoma 33 (67.5) KANSAS
Ohio U 3.5 (50.5) BUFFALO
MISSISSIPPI 7 (63.5) Vanderbilt
Marshall 3.5 (54.5) MID TENN ST
NOTRE DAME 45.5 (62.5) Bowling Green
Arkansas St 6.5 (70.5) GEORGIA ST
W Kentucky 3 (42.5) OLD DOMINION
Auburn 2.5 (48.5) FLORIDA
FLA INT’L 26.5 (68.5) UMass
Memphis 14.5 (63.5) UL-MONROE
OHIO ST 20 (49.5) Michigan St
LSU 27.5 (73.5) Utah St
UTEP 1.5 (44.5) Utsa
Boise St 23 (56.5) UNLV
NFL
Sunday
Ravens 3.5 (44.5) STEELERS
Bears 5 (40.5) Raiders
BENGALS 3.5 (47.5) Cardinals
PANTHERS 3.5 (40.5) Jaguars
Vikings 5 (43.5) GIANTS
Patriots 15.5 (42.5) REDSKINS
EAGLES 14.5 (43.5) Jets
SAINTS 3 (46.5) Bucs
TEXANS 4 (50.0) Falcons
TITANS 3 (38.5) Bills
CHARGERS 6.5 (44.5) Broncos
COWBOYS 3.5 (47.0) Packers
CHIEFS 11 (56.5) Colts
Monday
49ERS 4 (46.5) Browns
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Approved a Division Series roster substitution by Atlanta with the addition RHP Julio Teheran for injured RHP Chris Martin.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G David Stockton. Waived F Jordan Caroline.
Women’s National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Fired general manager Penny Toler.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Fined Cleveland WR Odell Beckham Jr. an undisclosed amount for fighting Baltimore’s Marlon Humphrey during a Sept. 29 game.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LB Willie Harvey on IR.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Evan Baylis to the practice squad. Released LB B.J. Bello from the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed K Younghoe Koo to the practice squad. Released WR Kelvin McKnight from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated OT Taylor Lewan. Placed RB David Fluellen on IR.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed C Brayden Schenn to an eight-year contract extension.
COLLEGE
GEORGETOWN — Promoted Niki Reid to women’s associate head basketball coach.
OKLAHOMA — Suspended K Calum Sutherland indefinitely from the football team.
