Iowa Western

Friday, Oct. 4

Volleyball

Barton Tournament

Iowa Western 25-25-25, Cloud County 16-19-13

Iowa Western 25-25-25, Barton 21-18-19

Saturday, Oct. 5

Football

Ellsworth at Iowa Western, 2:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Iowa Western at Briar Cliff Invite, 10 a.m.

Men’s Soccer

Iowa Western at Hawkeye, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Iowa Western vs. Labette, 10 a.m.

Iowa Western at Pratt, 2 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Iowa Western at Hawkeye, 3 p.m.

Prep Football

Friday, Oct. 4

Ames 58, Abraham Lincoln 21

Thomas Jefferson 41, DM North 12

Lewis Central 28, Winterset 0

St. Albert 28, Southwest Valley 7

Treynor 24, Underwood 20

Riverside 24, Nodaway Valley 6

Earlham 47, AHSTW 10

Tri-Center 56, West Monona 12

Glenwood 28, Harlan 21

Prep Volleyball

Saturday, Oct. 5

Abraham Lincoln, St. Albert, Heartland Christian, Treynor, Denison-Schleswig, Essex, Exira, Missouri Valley, Shenandoah, Siouxland Center at Thomas Jefferson Invite, 8:30 p.m.

Atlantic, IKM-Manning, Lawton-Bronson, Red Oak, Westwood at Tri-Center tourney, 8:30 a.m.

Underwood at Audubon tournament, 9 a.m.

Cross Country

Thursday, Oct. 3

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Treynor, AHSTW, Glenwood, Fremont-Mills, Audubon, Riverside, East Mills, Underwood, Griswold, Sidney, Clarinda Academy, Clarinda, Bedford, Stanton, West Nodaway, Red Oak, Southwest Valley at Shenandoah, canceled

College Football

AP Top 25 Schedule

Friday, Oct. 4

No. 18 UCF at Cincinnati, late

Saturday, Oct. 5

No. 3 Georgia at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 25 Michigan State, 6:30 p.m.

No. 5 LSU vs. Utah State, 11 a.m.

No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas, 11 a.m.

No. 7 Auburn at No. 10 Florida, 2:30 p.m.

No. 8 Wisconsin vs. Kent State, 11 a.m.

No. 9 Notre Dame vs. Bowling Green, 2:30 p.m.

No. 11 Texas at West Virginia, 2:30 p.m.

No. 12 Penn State vs. Purdue, 11 a.m.

No. 13 Oregon vs. California, 7 p.m.

No. 14 Iowa at No. 19 Michigan, 11 a.m.

No. 15 Washington at Stanford, 9:30 p.m.

No. 16 Boise State at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

No. 21 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 11 a.m.

No. 24 SMU vs. Tulsa, 6:30 p.m.

Other Big 10 games

Maryland at Rutgers, 11 a.m.

Illinois at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Nebraska, 3 p.m.

Other Big 12

TCU at Iowa State, 11 a.m.

Baylor at Kansas State, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Baseball

Divisional Round

Best-of-5 series

Late Thursday

NLDS

L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 0 (L.A. leads series 1-0)

Friday

NLDS

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, late

Atlanta 3, St. Louis 0 (series tied 1-1)

ALDS

Houston 6, Tampa Bay 2 (Houston leads series 1-0)

N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4

Saturday

ALDS

Minnesota (Undecided) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell) at Houston (Cole), 8:07 p.m.

Sunday

NLDS

Atlanta (Soroka) at St. Louis (Wainwright), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu) at Washington (Scherzer), 6:45 p.m.

NFL Football

Week 5

Thursday, Oct. 3

Seattle 30, L.A. Rams 29

Sunday, Oct. 6

Atlanta at Houston, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Chicago vs Oakland at London, UK, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

New England at Washington, 12 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Miami

Monday, Oct. 7

Cleveland at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Thursday’s Games

Carolina 4, Montreal 3, SO

Buffalo 3, Pittsburgh 1

Tampa Bay 5, Florida 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, Winnipeg 4

Nashville 5, Minnesota 2

Boston 2, Dallas 1

Colorado 5, Calgary 3

Anaheim 2, Arizona 1

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Chicago 3

Washington 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Toronto 4, Columbus 1

Winnipeg 5, New Jersey 4

Vegas at San Jose, late

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Buffalo at Columbus, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 6 p.m.

America’s Line

College Football

Over/under in parenthesis; home team in caps

Saturday

MICHIGAN 3.5 (47.5) Iowa

IOWA ST 3.5 (43.5) Tcu

NEBRASKA 7.5 (49.5) Northwestern

Usf 11 (48.5) UCONN

LOUISVILLE 5.5 (60.5) Boston Coll

N Carolina 10.5 (48.5) GA TECH

Texas 10 (60.5) W VIRGINIA

PENN ST 28.5 (56.0) Purdue

NO ILLINOIS 5 (54.5) Ball St

Tulane 2.5 (43.5) ARMY

DUKE 4 (47.5) Pittsburgh

KANSAS ST 1.5 (49.5) Baylor

Maryland 13 (56.0) RUTGERS

Oklahoma St 10 (62.5) TEXAS TECH

WISCONSIN 35 (59.0) Kent St.

E Michigan 6 (53.5) C MICHIGAN

MIAMI-FLA 14 (46.5) Va Tech

MISSOURI 24.5 (66.5) Troy

Liberty 4 (62.5) N MEXICO ST

COLORADO 4.5 (62.5) Arizona

San Diego St 7.5 (50.5) COLORADO ST

UCLA 6 (65.5) Oregon St

OREGON 18 (46.5) California

Washington 15.5 (52.0) STANFORD

SMU 13.5 (63.5) Tulsa

MINNESOTA 14 (57.5) Illinois

UAB 9 (44.5) Rice

Georgia 24.5 (51.5) TENNESSEE

Air Force 3.5 (45.5) NAVY

TOLEDO 1.5 (72.5) W Michigan

Oklahoma 33 (67.5) KANSAS

Ohio U 3.5 (50.5) BUFFALO

MISSISSIPPI 7 (63.5) Vanderbilt

Marshall 3.5 (54.5) MID TENN ST

NOTRE DAME 45.5 (62.5) Bowling Green

Arkansas St 6.5 (70.5) GEORGIA ST

W Kentucky 3 (42.5) OLD DOMINION

Auburn 2.5 (48.5) FLORIDA

FLA INT’L 26.5 (68.5) UMass

Memphis 14.5 (63.5) UL-MONROE

OHIO ST 20 (49.5) Michigan St

LSU 27.5 (73.5) Utah St

UTEP 1.5 (44.5) Utsa

Boise St 23 (56.5) UNLV

NFL

Sunday

Ravens 3.5 (44.5) STEELERS

Bears 5 (40.5) Raiders

BENGALS 3.5 (47.5) Cardinals

PANTHERS 3.5 (40.5) Jaguars

Vikings 5 (43.5) GIANTS

Patriots 15.5 (42.5) REDSKINS

EAGLES 14.5 (43.5) Jets

SAINTS 3 (46.5) Bucs

TEXANS 4 (50.0) Falcons

TITANS 3 (38.5) Bills

CHARGERS 6.5 (44.5) Broncos

COWBOYS 3.5 (47.0) Packers

CHIEFS 11 (56.5) Colts

Monday

49ERS 4 (46.5) Browns

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Approved a Division Series roster substitution by Atlanta with the addition RHP Julio Teheran for injured RHP Chris Martin.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G David Stockton. Waived F Jordan Caroline.

Women’s National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Fired general manager Penny Toler.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Fined Cleveland WR Odell Beckham Jr. an undisclosed amount for fighting Baltimore’s Marlon Humphrey during a Sept. 29 game.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LB Willie Harvey on IR.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Evan Baylis to the practice squad. Released LB B.J. Bello from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed K Younghoe Koo to the practice squad. Released WR Kelvin McKnight from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated OT Taylor Lewan. Placed RB David Fluellen on IR.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed C Brayden Schenn to an eight-year contract extension.

COLLEGE

GEORGETOWN — Promoted Niki Reid to women’s associate head basketball coach.

OKLAHOMA — Suspended K Calum Sutherland indefinitely from the football team.

