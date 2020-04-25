The Council Bluffs Parks & Recreation Department has announced further postponements for its summer sports activities.
The department hopes to begin tee ball, machine-pitch, fast-pitch and baseball on June 15. The timing will guarantee six to eight games for tee ball and machine pitch and 10-12 games for fast-pitch and baseball.
Additionally, the first session of youth tennis camp is still set to begin June 9.
Adult softball is also still scheduled to start June 3. Sunday leagues are guaranteed 12 to 14 games, and Wednesday night men’s doubleheader league is guaranteed 20 to 22 games.
These dates will continue to be monitored and will be updated with any additional changes.
Registration deadlines remain the same. If a refund is desired, contact the Parks and Recreation office at 712-890-5291.
